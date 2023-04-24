It doesn’t get much closer in the opening round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.
The fifth-place Dubuque Fighting Saints (32-24-5-1) will be making their United States Hockey League-best 12th consecutive postseason appearance when they visit the fourth-place Green Bay Gamblers (32-23-3-4) in the best-of-3 Eastern Conference series at the Resch Center. The series takes place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, if necessary, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Chicago.
Sixth-seeded Cedar Rapids visits the third-seeded USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 team in the other first-round series. That winner advances to play second-seeded Youngstown.
Recommended for you
Dubuque and Green Bay split their eight-game season series, with the Gamblers holding a 19-18 edge in goals. Both teams went 3-1 at home.
“They’re a very good team, and obviously we’ve gone back-and-forth with them all season,” said Ryan St. Louis, who led the Saints in scoring and finished fifth on the USHL scoring chart with 30 goals and 72 points. “I’m excited for the challenge, and we’re ready for it. The team that came ready to play a full 60 minutes won every game in the series, so we’ll have to be ready to play.
“It’s important to know that we can win there, because we’ve done it. But we also know what kind of team they are. We don’t want to overcomplicate things. It’s a matter of sticking to our process, understanding that there are going to be ups and downs and bring our best effort.”
Green Bay won the first two games in the season series, Dubuque took the next three, the Gamblers won two, and the Saints earned a 4-2 decision on April 11 to secure the split. Green Bay posted a pair of four-goal wins in the series, and Dubuque earned back-to-back 3-0 wins on Feb. 3-4.
“The whole series, I don’t think either team really stole a game from the other,” Saints forward Mikey Burchill said. “And, when you get to the playoffs, the winner is always the one that plays more minutes as a team. That’s why it’s going to be so important to play connected for the full 60 minutes.”
The Saints have been a streaky team, with high-quality wins and head-scratching losses, all season.
“We just need to play our game and play fast every single shift,” forward Oliver Moberg said. “That’s the most-important thing for us. If we play the way we can play, we have a really good chance to win this series.”
The familiarity with Green Bay certainly helps. The teams have seen each other twice this month, including a 1-0 Gamblers win April 1 in Green Bay.
Dubuque came from behind to beat Waterloo, 3-2, in the regular-season finale Saturday night to secure the No. 5 seed and a matchup with Green Bay. Had the Saints lost, they would have faced a significantly longer road trip to Plymouth, Mich., to face Team USA.
“Our whole team knows our game plan works against them,” said goaltender Marcus Brannman, who shut out Green Bay on back-to-back nights in early February. “We’re happy we get to play them because it’s a better matchup. Of course, we wanted to play them in front of our home crowd, but it is what it is. It’ll be a fun series.”
The Saints enter the postseason with a pair of signature wins in the past two weekends. They defeated Chicago last Friday and Waterloo on Saturday to secure season-series wins against both teams. Waterloo tied Anderson Cup champion Fargo with the most regular-season wins in the USHL this season.
“It helped that we played two of the top three teams in the USHL in the last four games of the regular season,” first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We played our (butts) off for four straight games. Even in the loss to Waterloo (on Friday night), the scoring chances were in our favor.
“We’ve done a lot of really good things these last four games against two teams who play drastically different styles but are both really, really talented. There are a ton of things we can take from these last two weekends that will prepare us for what we’re going to be getting into with Green Bay. Most importantly, it shows you the importance of good habits.”
The last two weekends gave the Saints a much-needed shot of confidence ahead of the grind of the postseason.
“It just goes to show that we have a really good group here and we have a good chance to win it,” defenseman Fisher Scott said. “If we continue to play our game, we know we can compete with anybody. The whole team knows it. It’s a huge confidence booster going into Green Bay.
“Obviously, it’s going to be a challenge to have to go on the road for the first two series, but our group is ready for the challenge. We’ve had a great series with Green Bay and know this is up for grabs. Either team can win it, so we have to be ready to go.”
In the Western Conference, Fargo and Waterloo earned the top two seeds and first-round byes. Lincoln hosts Des Moines, and Tri-City hosts defending Clark Cup champion Sioux City in the first round of the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.