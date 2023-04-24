04112023-saintsvsgreenbay2-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints leading scorer Ryan St. Louis (left) and Green Bay’s Jake Martin race for the puck during a regular-season game April 11 at Dubuque Ice Arena. The two teams meet in the best-of-3 first round of the United States Hockey League’s Clark Cup Playoffs, beginning tonight in Green Bay.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

It doesn’t get much closer in the opening round of the Clark Cup Playoffs.

The fifth-place Dubuque Fighting Saints (32-24-5-1) will be making their United States Hockey League-best 12th consecutive postseason appearance when they visit the fourth-place Green Bay Gamblers (32-23-3-4) in the best-of-3 Eastern Conference series at the Resch Center. The series takes place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, if necessary, with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Chicago.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.