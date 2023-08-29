Eric Pollard can finally rest easy.
The Peosta, Iowa, driver continued a second-half surge to capture the IMCA Late Model season championship on Sunday at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.
Pollard won his second consecutive 25-lap feature and his fourth in five weeks to hold off Dubuque’s Luke Merfeld in Sunday’s feature and in the standings after the two were 1-2 on the starting grid. The two finished with 398 points apiece, but Pollard won five features this season to Merfeld’s four to claim the first tiebreaker and the title.
“I haven’t slept very well all week,” Pollard said with a sigh of relief. “I’ve finished second or third more times than I can count, so it feels really good to win it. It wasn’t necessarily the goal until about four or five weeks ago, but then we started gaining some ground on Luke, so we decided to go for it.
“To be honest, we really didn’t change much these last four or five weeks. It was just a matter of things finally starting to go our way. Half of it is knowing what you’re doing, and the other half is luck. And we’ve been fortunate to get some good breaks the last four or five weeks.”
With roughly eight laps remaining, Pollard started to head to the front of the pack by taking a low line on the track. He pulled into the top spot with just a few laps remaining.
Dubuque’s Joel Callahan and Ron Klein finished third and fourth, while Ron Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa, rounded out the top five in the feature. Klein, the only other driver to win a Late Model points feature at Dubuque this season, finished third in the points standings, 33 points behind Pollard and Merfeld.
Last season, Merfeld won the title while Klein and Pollard finished second and third, respectively.
Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, captured his second IMCA Modified feature win of the season and first since July 2 by improving seven spots from his starting position in the 20-lap race. Matt Gansen, of Zwingle, Iowa, took second, followed by Dubuque’s Jason Schueller and Jed Freiburger; and Ryan DeShaw, of Dyersville, Iowa.
Freiburger won his second straight title with 409 points, 43 clear of Dubuque’s Dustin Wilwert.
Joe Zrostlik, of Long Grove, Iowa, jumped three spots to win his third consecutive IMCA Stock Car feature and his fourth of the season at Dubuque. Lee Kinsella, of Peosta, Iowa, ran second, followed by points champion Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa; Philip Holtz, of Manchester, Iowa; and Scott Busch, of Cuba City, Wis.
Miles, who finished third overall last summer, won the season championship with 383 points, 33 ahead of Kinsella. Despite leading the class in wins, Zrostlik finished sixth in points because he ran a limited schedule.
Points champion Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., improved 11 spots from his starting position to win his sixth IMCA SportMod feature of the season and third in as many starts. Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis., finished second in the 15-lap race, followed by Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa; Dubuque’s Ian Hurst and Nathan Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill.
Roth tallied 418 points, 23 ahead of Bob Silaggi, of Freeport, Ill., for the title. Roth finished second in points a year ago.
Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., put the finishing touches on a track championship in the IMCA Hobby Stock division with his seventh feature win of the season and third in four weeks. He started on the pole in the 15-lap race and beat out Matt Bennett, of Shullsburg, Wis.; Jordan Miles, of Bernard, Iowa; Dubuque’s David Crimmins and Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis.
Burk finished with 422 points, 27 ahead of Jordan Miles. Burk finished fourth in points last season.
Josh Chambers, of Darlington, Wis., improved two spots from his starting position to win the 10-lap 4-Cylinder feature. The top five also included Jonathon Walton, of Benton, Wis.; Jacob Welter, of Farley, Iowa; Dubuque’s Jeremy Vasquez and Dubuque’s John W. Campbell.