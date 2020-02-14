East Dubuque used a strong closing push to turn a close game into a blowout.
Declan Schemmel led all scorers with 20 points and the Warriors blew past West Carroll, 58-27, on Thursday night in East Dubuque, Ill.
Ben Tressel added 15 points for East Dubuque (20-4, 10-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference), which led by just three points at halftime before outscoring the Thunder, 38-10, in the second half.
Warren 51, Stockton 36 — At Warren, Ill.: Matthew Riedl scored a game-high 20 points and Brayden Bohnsack added 11, leading the Warriors over the Blackhawks.
River Ridge (Ill.) 61, Galena 55 — At Hanover, Ill.: Andrew Merkle and Tayden Patterson scored 18 points apiece, Bryton Engle added 11, and the Wildcats beat the Pirates.
Bellevue 72, Wilton 47 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets routed the Beavers for the home victory.
Prairie du Chien 56, Lancaster 45 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks protected their home court with a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory over the Flying Arrows.
Darlington 111, Riverdale 34 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Matt Ruf scored 20 points and Carter Lancaster added 16, leading the Redbirds over Riverdale.
Mineral Point 67, Boscobel 46 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored a game-high 27 points, Liam Stumpf added 14 and Blaise Watters had 12, and the Pointers (10-8, 8-4 SWAL) beat the Bulldogs (8-10, 4-8).
Southwestern 52, Iowa-Grant 50 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Sam Reiff scored 12 points and Breckin Schneider added 11, and the Wildcats improved to 6-14 overall with a win over the Panthers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Elkader 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 30 — At Elkader, Iowa: The Vikings fell to the Warriors in their Iowa Class 1A regional opener.
Bellevue 72, Wilton 60 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets breezed past Wilton for a home victory.
Dakota 45, East Dubuque 23 — At Hanover, Ill.: Rylin Duster scored seven points to lead East Dubuque in a loss to Dakota in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal on Wednesday night. Dakota (22-8) advanced to play Galena (24-6) in tonight’s regional final.
Stockton 56, Lena-Winslow 43 — At Lena, Ill.: Lizzie Eisfeller and Tiana Timpe scored 19 points apiece as the Blackhawks downed the Panthers in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal on Wednesday night. Stockton advanced to play Freeport Aquin in tonight’s regional final.