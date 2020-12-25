The University of Northern Iowa already had a solid group of Dubuque County products in its football program.
The Panthers added another this week.
Dubuque Senior standout linebacker Seth Bullock verbally committed to play on scholarship at Northern Iowa next season. The Panthers already got a commitment from Dubuque Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne this season, and have three former Dubuque County standouts on their current roster — including running back Sam Schnee (Senior), linebacker Reed Snitker (Hempstead), and offensive lineman Billy Blaser (Western Dubuque).
“Being able to go to a school where you know kids and there’s kids you’ve played against, I think that’s definitely something that adds a different aspect to it,” Bullock said. “It makes it sort of feel like a smoother transition. But it will definitely be fun to grow with guys you know.”
Bullock was choosing between a group of Missouri Valley Conference schools. Southern Illinois, Indiana State, North Dakota and South Dakota were also in the mix.
“(UNI has) been recruiting him pretty hard for a long time, so obviously they see a need for him to fit into their system,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said. “They like guys that are hard-working, blue collar-type guys, and are team guys. He fits that mold, so I think he really fits the culture of what they’re trying to build with their program and the type of hard-working, tough kids that they’re getting into their program, and I think he’ll really help them out.”
Like many other recruits, Bullock did not get the opportunity to take an official campus visit. He has played multiple games in the UNI-Dome, though. And the thought of playing linebacker for the Panthers was something he couldn’t pass up.
“When you’re looking at the FCS level, UNI is definitely at the top of the list in terms of defensive schools,” he said. “They’re pretty much built on the defensive side of the ball, which is something I like. I like their defense and at that level they call themselves ‘Linebacker U.’ It’s a fun place to be a linebacker at.”
Bullock was named a Class 4A second-team all-state linebacker by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and was a first-team TH All-Area selection after registering 60.5 tackles (30 solo), with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also recovered a fumble and returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown.
Bullock played outside linebacker for Senior last year before switching to the middle this season. He will play in the middle for the Panthers.
“UNI is getting a really good football player,” Ploessl said. “Seth is going to have a fabulous career wherever he goes. He’s big, he’s strong, he can run. He’s just going to be amazing when it comes to his athletic ability up there.
“I knew all along someone was going to get a steal with him.”