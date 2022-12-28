Everyone loves a midterm report.
OK, maybe not, but bear with me.
When it comes to boys basketball, it is fun to take stock of how area teams are doing at what’s generally considered the mid-point of the season over the holiday break — even, technically, if it’s not really halfway through the season yet.
Again, bear with me.
Here’s a look at area boys basketball teams that have stood out, ones that are on the upswing, and others that need to make moves coming out of the holidays:
BLAZING START
Dubuque Senior (6-0) — Ranked third by The Associated Press and eighth by the IHSAA, the Rams have been incredibly balanced on both ends of the floor behind a deep lineup. Senior is benefitting from going at least five deep on a bench with players that could start on other high-level teams. The Rams have looked mighty tough through six games, but must remain level-headed as their competition so far boasts a combined record of 18-22. Tougher tests await as the calendar turns to 2023.
Bellevue (8-1) — Fresh off their first loss of the season, the third-ranked Comets now have some adversity and motivation heading into the new year. Jensen Wedeking remains one of the best players in the state, ranking second in Iowa with 224 points, and he has emerging weapons around him. After getting burned by another team hot out of the gates before the break, perimeter defense is on the list to clean up.
Maquoketa (6-2) — Flying a bit under the radar heading into last week, the Cardinals made their statement with an impressive 90-78 run-and-gun victory over previously unbeaten Bellevue. Maquoketa can shoot the 3 and likes to play fast, as Ty Hinz (21 makes), Lucas Ihrig (18) and Kasey Coakley (16) can all stroke it from downtown. If the Cardinals can use this momentum heading into the second half, they’re looking like a tough team to slow down.
Bellevue Marquette (8-0) — Back in the rankings for the first time in a while, the Mohawks are beginning to thrive under second-year coach and alum Isaac Sturm. The key has been balance on the offensive end, as teams must devise a way to track Evan Scott (12 ppg), Spencer Roeder (11.6), Kannon Still (9.3) and Caden Kettmann (8.5). Young and hungry, these Mohawks are primed for a postseason run.
Darlington (6-1) — The Redbirds will be right in the thick of the SWAL title chase. Darlington has been rolling teams behind the combo of Will Murray (17.7 ppg) and Carver Fitzsimons (12 ppg). The competition will heat up in the second half in the SWAL, so how the balance and depth of the lineup plays out will be a key factor for Darlington in keeping things rolling.
Benton (5-1) — The Zephyrs are proving to be a force in the Six Rivers West race this winter behind the talented Rex Blaine, who averages 24.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest. The do-it-all talent is the son of Clarke University men’s basketball coach Jim Blaine, who coached the Zephyrs’ program for many years. Chad Brown (13 ppg) provides another option for a Benton team ready to make noise.
Cuba City (5-1) — The SWAL is shaping up to be another heated race, and the Cubans will be in the hunt with another strong start under Jerry Petitgoue. Max Lucey is delivering a breakout campaign with 22.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, but this team is far from a one-man show. Powered with a deep lineup, the Cubans are going to be in the thick of things come postseason.
Scales Mound (11-1) — Graduating five senior starters who led the program to the Illinois Class 1A state tournament for the first-time ever? No problem. The Hornets are right back in contention with another group of talented players clearly prepared to take the reins. Thomas Hereau has been a sensation, powering the way with 18.1 points per contest. Charlie Wiegel and Jacob Duerr provide more sound options, along with a solid-as-always defense.
ON THE UPSWING
Dubuque Wahlert (3-3) — Ironically, the Golden Eagles began finding their groove when star center Duke Faley sat out with a concussion for back-to-back wins after a 1-2 start. Nolan Berendes and Jack Walsh stepped up to pick up the slack, and if Wahlert can keep the momentum going in 2023 when Faley returns, the Eagles should get something cooking. Walsh (9.8 ppg) figures to make a strong post combo with a healthy Faley.
Beckman Catholic (4-3) — As Padraig Gallagher continues to emerge as one of the best players in the area, the first part of the season for the Trailblazers has been figuring out more weapons. Gallagher delivers from anywhere with 21.3 points per game, and if Aiden Wessels, Eli Kluesner and more continue improving in the scoring department, it should pay dividends for Beckman down the stretch.
Cascade (4-3) — With the ever-present 2-3 zone defense, the Cougars remain disciplined and tough on that end of the floor. The offense has been the question mark, and it’s finally coming together with the help of sophomore Jackson Lieurance (14 ppg) along with senior post Cole McDermott (14.3 ppg). While more defeats will come in the brutal River Valley Conference, this is a team to be wary of in a win-or-go-home situation.
Galena (7-4) — The Pirates are sitting just fine, but they hit a bit of a funk by losing three of four games heading into the holiday break, closing with a disappointing defeat to Warren. Connor Glasgow has been an absolute machine for Galena, averaging 20.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest, and if the pieces can fill in a little more around him, the Pirates can get back on track for a league title.
Platteville (5-3) — The Hillmen have played exceptional on the defensive end so far, allowing only 49.3 points per contest. The offense continues to come along, and if Lucas Ludlum (13.2 ppg) and the other scorers find more of a consistent rhythm, the Hillmen will give teams headaches in the postseason when defense matters most.
Southwestern (4-2) — The Wildcats are still recovering from graduating a senior-laden group from last season, but the promise is there after a solid start. Tyler Brotzman has bust onto the scene with 15.5 points per game, and lone returning starter Anthony Martin chips in 13.2 points per game. If the Wildcats can collect themselves on the defensive end, another late postseason run is possible.
NEEDING A REBOUND
Western Dubuque (2-5) — While Daviyon Gaston (16.4 ppg) and Kanyon Bryte (10.6 ppg) have been bright spots offensively, the Bobcats have dropped three straight heading into break after a huge win at Wahlert. The defense remains consistent, but the Bobcats have lost three games this season by seven points or less. Finding the clutch plays in the final minutes could turn things around.
East Dubuque (4-4) — An undefeated start crashed with three straight losses entering the holiday break. Sophomores Aidan Colin and Brody Culbertson have stepped into big roles for the Warriors, and a close buzzer-beating loss at Scales Mound proves they’ll be a tough out every night. As the season progresses, close losses could turn around into wins.
