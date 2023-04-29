Duke Faley is starting to accumulate a nice collection of medals via Drake Stadium.
On Friday, he captured the one he coveted most.
“This has been all I have been thinking about,” said Faley, a Dubuque Wahlert senior thrower who claimed gold in the discus competition at the Drake Relays with a winning toss of 187-5. “This moment, this day, this medal has been all I’ve been thinking about. It’s what motivated me for the last year. When the last throw hit the ground, it felt incredible.”
Faley’s gold on Friday is his second top prize from the Blue Oval after winning the same competition in Class 3A at last year’s state meet. He’s also earned hardware with a state silver medal in 2021, and a sixth-place effort at Drake last season.
That sixth-place finish fueled him the most.
“I was OK with that,” Faley said. “I was a junior, so it wasn’t amazing, it wasn’t terrible, but I was disappointed. From that point, I have worked so hard to put myself in the position where I am now.”
In a loaded field where the top five contenders were neck-and-neck until the final throw, Faley had to sweat it out the whole way.
“I knew that the field was incredibly competitive,” Faley said. “We were all talking about how big of a battle this was going to be.”
Faley catapulted himself to the top of the leaderboard when his fifth of six throws landed at 181-2.
“I knew that both the guys after me had thrown further than that this year,” he said. “I knew it was not safe.”
He saved his best for last.
Faley bombed one 187-5 on his final attempt to allow a bit of breathing room, but still with two competitors remaining.
“I didn’t have any relief until it was actually over,” Faley said. “It was such a grind of a competition. “This is one of the proudest moments of my life.”
Western Dubuque’s 4x200 team of Caleb Klein, Dillon Aulwes, Grant Glausser and Ian Fagan posted a season-best time of 1:28.89 to earn a medal for a sixth-place finish.
The following prep boys athletes competed on Friday: Western Dubuque’s Davion Gaston (long jump, 20th, 19-10), distance medley relay (Tyler Horstman, Drew Burds, Nathan Williams, Quentin Nauman (14th, 3:35.73); Ashton Hogrefe (110 hurdles, 14th, 15.05), 4x400 (Caleb Klein, Dillon Aulwes, Tyler Horstman, Ian Fagan, ninth, 3:24.49) and Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius (100, 15th, 10.94).
COLLEGE MEN
Loras, Dubuque and UW-Platteville finished neck-and-neck in hotly-contested men’s sprint medley relay. The Duhawks team of Ted Kruse, Carson Vaske, Easton Stackis and Carter Oberfoell placed fifth in 3:26.76, good enough for the fourth-best time in school history.
Dubuque’s Otis Patterson, Jeremiah Steed, Nehemiah Griffin and Andrew Hutchinson were right behind Loras in sixth place in 3:27.45. UW-Platteville’s Derrick Turner, Dylan Miller, Spencer Vanek and Zach Zenner were eighth in 3:28.75.
The following collegiate men competed on Friday, but either did not advance past the preliminaries or placed outside the top six: Loras’ Matt Kruse (400 hurdles, DNS), 4x400 (Ted Kruse, Josh Smith, Easton Stackis, Mike Jasa, 11th, 3:14.07), 4x200 (Smith, Dayvion Foreman, De’Andre Klein, Derik Bunten, ninth, 1:28.20); Dubuque’s Cade Collier (shot put, 15th, 16.20m); Blake Hardison (110 hurdles, 10th, 14.52), Jaidyn Williams (triple jump, 10th, 14.01), Jeremiah Steed (triple jump, no mark), 4x400 (Nehemiah Griffin, Jeremiah Steed, Keaton Anderson, Garret Boyd, 15th, 3:19.54) , Jeremiah Steed (100, DNS), 4x200 (Otis Patterson, Blake Hardison, Jaylen Bell, Garrett Boyd, 15th, 1:29.07).
Hempstead grad and current University of Northern Iowa distance runner David Holesinger qualified as part of the Panthers’ 4x800 team that did not compete in today’s final.
