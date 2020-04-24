The United States Hockey League today named Dubuque Fighting Saints standout Riese Gaber as its forward of the year and its player of the year.
He became the first Dubuque skater to receive the player of the year honor, which dates to the 1983-84 season.
Gaber, a 5-foot-8, 164-pound forward from Gilbert Plains, Manitoba, led the USHL in goal scoring with 34 in 47 games and set Dubuque’s Tier I era record with 56 in 108 games covering two seasons. The University of North Dakota recruit finished tied for eighth on the USHL scoring chart with 55 points and accumulated 105 points in his two seasons.
The Saints posted a 33-13-2 record for second place in the USHL behind only Chicago (41-7-1) and owned the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL.