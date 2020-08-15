PEOSTA, Iowa – Tyler Saeugling looked forward to a quick trip back to his hometown to play a little golf with his dad and visit with family.
He didn’t expect to be on center stage in the Peosta semi-pro baseball tournament championship game Friday night.
Pitching competitively for the first time in more than a year, the 2010 Dubuque Senior grad threw seven shutout innings in helping Peosta defeat Bellevue, 7-2. The Cubs claimed their own tournament for the second consecutive season.
“I really miss playing out here,” said Sauegling, a former Bemidji State University right-hander who now teaches and coaches in Phoenix. “It’s the guys and the atmosphere. When we’re out here, it’s ultra-competitive, and I love that, too. But, after the game, win or lose, you can have a beer and have some fun with the guys. It’s just so nice to be back and see everyone.”
On his flight home to Dubuque, Sauegling posted a snapchat that he would be back in the area. Almost immediately, Peosta’s Connor Grant texted him to see if he would be interested in pitching for the Cubs. Sauegling first cleared it with his former semi-pro manager, Balltown’s Joey Sigwarth, then scrambled to find gear. He pitched with a borrowed glove, cleats and pants Friday night.
Sauegling tossed five no-hit innings before allowing a base hit to Corbin Ploessl. He allowed just the one hit, walked four, hit two batters and struck out six in seven innings of week. Not bad for a guy who has been throwing batting practice in Arizona but hadn’t pitched since the 2019 Worthington Tournament.
“I put a few too many guys on base,” said Saeugling, who hoped to play in a men’s league in Arizona this summer, but organizers canceled it because of the coronavirus. “I didn’t like putting guys on base, but other than that, I felt pretty good. I told the guys, ‘I’m just here to help you out,’ and they were letting me roll. In the seventh, I was leaving a few pitches up, and when they had the bases loaded, I knew I only had one more out left in me.
“But, other than that, I felt great. I had a little more velo than I thought I’d have because I have a bad shoulder now, and I’m sure my arm’s going to hurt for probably two weeks now. But I still had a lot of fun.”
The Cubs staked Saeugling to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Isaac Evans singled and scored on a triple by Juan Munoz, who came across on a wild pitch.
Peosta put the game out of reach three innings later and chased Bellevue starter Reed Stumpf. Bryn Vantiger, Nolan Baumhover, Evans and Munoz delivered four consecutive RBI singles to pad the lead. Nate Ramler made it 7-0 with an RBI single in the eighth.
“I was just trying to get some pitches to hit early in the count and set the table for these guys,” said Evans, a former Dubuque Wahlert standout who has one season of eligibility remaining at Coe College. “This is such a loaded lineup. One through five, we have some of the best hitters in the league, in my opinion, and the bottom does a great job of getting things going for the top.”
Grant earned tournament MVP honors after going 7-for-14 and picking up a pitching victory. He pitched two scoreless innings of relief in the championship game before Greg Bennett came on in the ninth. Bellevue scratched out a pair of runs in the final inning on a pair of hits, an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball.
“Our offense was clicking on all cylinders this whole tournament,” Grant said after his team outscored its opponents, 35-3, in four games. “I just joined this team two years ago, and it’s an awesome feeling to produce for them. It’s like one big family.
“I almost feel like it shouldn’t have been me who got MVP. It should have been the whole team, honestly, because so many different guys contributed to this.”