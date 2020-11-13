Isaac Tillman stopped all six shots he saw and Blake Bechen tallied four assists Wednesday night to lead the Dubuque Saints to a 4-0 victory over Cedar Rapids in Midwest High School Hockey League play at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dane Schope gave Tillman all the offensive support he needed with a goal 1:41 into the opening period. Jeremiah Snyder doubled the lead seven minutes later, and Blake Bakey and Schope added second-period goals to round out the victory.
Snyder added a pair of assists and Bakey and Schope had one apiece.
Dubuque outshot Cedar Rapids, 45-6, while improving to 4-1 and moving into a first-place tie with Kansas City and Sioux City, who are both 4-0 for eight standings points.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Grand View 3, Clarke 0 — At Des Moines: The Pride (11-9, 7-5 Heart of America Conference) closed the regular season in a road loss, 25-21, 25-8, 25-18, despite Rebecca Schroeder delivering eight kills and Kali Milder adding 10 digs.