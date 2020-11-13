News in your town

Chryst 'hopeful' about No. 13 Wisconsin's QB situation

Sports briefs: NFL television ratings see 6% decline at midseason point

The Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show

Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead

Women's college basketball: WD grad Maahs ready for possible final season at UNI

Pig out: Ground-heavy Gophers try to regain Floyd from Hawks

White Sox say they understand 'seriousness' La Russa case

Masters in November gives golf a big sendoff

Halfway through NFL season, uncertainty reigns off the field

TH Athlete of Week: Hempstead's Fish hoping to finish prep career strong

College baseball: Dubuque native signs letter of intent to play at LSU

USHL: Fighting Saints' weekend game postponed

Popular Dubuque Turkey Trot canceled over COVID-19 concerns

College football: Hawkeyes round up 2025 schedule by adding 2 nonconference games

College basketball: Garza unanimous selection on AP All-America team

Girls prep swimming: Large local contingent headed to Marshalltown

Prep athletics: Reynolds mandates facemasks at sports events

College football: Jones makes good 1st impression for Hawkeyes

Ex-Iowa players' attorney pulls $20M demand, says he'll sue

Sports briefs: 4th Hawkeyes football player in 2 weeks planning to transfer

Kevin Cash, Don Mattingly win Manager of the Year awards

More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa's arrest

Women's college basketball: Clarke opens with top-20 victory

Iowa is team to beat in Big Ten boasting unprecedented depth

Brewers' Williams, Mariners CF Lewis win Rookie of the Year

College notebook: Freiburger claims another A-R-C honor

A quiet start to empty week at Augusta National for Masters

Column: NASCAR closes stabilized, and energized by Elliott

Chiefs humming along at 8-1 at midway point of season

Cook hasn't broken stride despite early stumble by Vikings

Bears' Nagy mulls handing off play-calling duties on offense

Sports briefs: White Sox manager La Russa charged with DUI

College basketball: Iowa embraces raised expectations

NFL: Packers' ability to avoid slumps has them in enviable spot

No. 13 Wisconsin confident it will play Saturday at Michigan

High school hockey: White’s late goal lifts Dubuque

Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title

Ortiz holds off Johnson, Matsuyama for 1st PGA Tour victory