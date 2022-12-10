The Dubuque Fighting Saints went from one Dupaco Cowbell Cup extreme to the other in a span of 24 hours this weekend.

Max Lundgren stopped all 32 shots he faced to lead the Des Moines Buccaneers to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Saints on Saturday night at Buccaneer Arena in Urbandale, Iowa. One night earlier, the Saints earned a 5-0 shutout victory at Cedar Rapids in another Cowbell Cup contest.

