BELLEVUE, Iowa — Believe it or not, Cascade coach Jacob Brindle believes Bellevue is the one that makes it hard on the Cougars.
On paper, that’s a hard story to buy. Since the creation of the River Valley Conference in 2013, the Cougars are now 13-0 against the Comets, but it was certainly true throughout their first matchup of the 2019-20 season.
Carter Green and Alex Aitchison scored 12 points apiece, and Caden Reinke chipped in nine points as Cascade used a 15-6 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Comets, 48-35, on Tuesday night at Bellevue High School.
“They make it tough on us,” Brindle said. “One thing about Bellevue you’re always going to know, they play us hard and consistently from start to finish more than anybody else in our league. That’s because of their coach. Chet (Knake) is an intense guy that does many other sports here, and they’re going to play hard.”
The first half was a spirited affair that saw the Cougars (2-1) cling to a 26-23 advantage heading into the locker room, as the Comets (1-3) remained patient and steady in their offensive attack.
“It was just focus,” said Green, a senior guard. “Coach Brindle brought us in the locker room and told us that we need to get it together a little bit. So, we focused in and knew the players we needed to key on and played together as a team. Just had to get it going.
“I think their press sped us up in the beginning. We just had to get used to it and that helped. Once we got the ball down to Alex, he ate up a lot of stuff and helped us get going.”
Green scored inside as the Cougars opened the second half on a 9-0 run, then Michael Trumm sandwiched a Reinke score with buckets as the Cougars pushed the advantage to 41-29 by the end of the third quarter.
“Give our guys credit, this is the first situation where they had to really respond to some adversity at halftime,” Brindle said. “In the second half, the game plan was flawless. They only had six field goals that were all contested. That’s not going to beat us. We were a lot more efficient and cleaner.”
Colby Sieverding scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Comets, who continue looking for ways to overcome the Cougars. They appear to be getting closer, as Tuesday marked their second-smallest margin of defeat to Cascade only behind a 12-point loss in January 2015.
“I thought the first half we competed very well,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “Our kids did a nice job talking, body language and being aggressive. But I knew at halftime, Cascade’s going to go in there and say, ‘We’re Cascade. We’re going to show them our type of basketball and hurry them up and turn up the pressure and see how they respond.’ Tonight, we just didn’t respond the right way. They rushed us, we stopped communicating and trusting each other, and that’s the result you see.”