Padraig Gallagher burst on to the scene for the Beckman Catholic boys basketball team as a sophomore, and then last season’s junior campaign saw him become one of the finest players in the tri-state area.
Now on the brink of his senior season for the Trailblazers, the 6-foot-5 combo guard/forward is preparing to take his game to another level.
“He knows he’s going to have a big role,” Beckman Catholic coach Michael Molony said. “He knows he’s going to have to go in and score and have a bigger role on the outside scoring as well. We’re going to have a completely different team. His defense has really stepped up, and he’ll have the athletic ability to defend centers in the post, but also keep up with athletic guards on the outside. His strength and size are really showing.”
Gallagher has been competing this summer with the Martin Brothers Select AAU team out of Cedar Falls, his sixth and final season with the organization. He’s been playing against some of the strongest competition across the nation in hopes for a memorable — and eye-catching, when it comes to college suitors — senior year.
“I’ve really picked things up in the offseason the last two or three years,” said Gallagher, who was named the WaMaC Conference East Division’s Player of the Year in March. “It helps being surrounded by the talent and hard-working people that are at the Martin Brothers organization. When you surround yourself with people like that, it builds your mindset to get to that level.”
Gallagher had a big hand in helping Martin Brothers win the NY2LA tournament in Milwaukee, and the team posted a 3-3 overall record against high-level competition at the Under Armour Rise event in Atlanta. The dynamic scorer has been working on certain levels of his game to prepare for an ever-expanding role he’ll play with the Blazers this winter.
“Ballhandling, and once again just shooting it and becoming a better athlete,” Gallagher said. “Overall, really trying to work on my agility. Really trying to just become a better athlete.”
Gallagher terrorized WaMaC defenses last season in averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association Class 2A all-state second team, tabbed the Class 2A Substate 5 Player of the Year and earned TH all-area first team honors.
“Obviously if you flashback going into his junior year, we weren’t going to be very tall so he had to bulk up to play combo for us inside and out,” Molony said. “This year, he knows he might even have to play point guard for us, too. The ballhandling work has been big and getting into the weight room and adding another 10-15 pounds of muscle.”
There will be new territory for Gallagher to try and conquer during his senior year, as Beckman will enter its first season in the River Valley Conference this fall, joining the likes of stiff area competition in Cascade, Bellevue, Monticello and West Branch.
“It’s tough losing Logan (Goedken) and the Burchards (Logan and Ryan),” Gallagher said. “A lot of key components of our offense are gone. I think we’ll have a good season and teams may even overlook us with all the guys we’ve lost, but we’re going to have some different athletes making some plays for us.”
With a series of NCAA Division II offers already on the table, Gallagher has put in the work to hopefully see it payoff with his stock rising throughout his final season in the green and gold.
“I think he’s always strived to be the best player that he can be,” Molony said. “With his family ties to Beckman and his grandpa being one of the first coaches here, he’s going to be as good as he can possibly be for his teammates. He knows playing year-round would be the key to that. I’m sure you’ll see him move up the Beckman record books in the individual stats, but it’s always been about the team goals for him first.”
