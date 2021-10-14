Madison Bowers only got better as the American Rivers Conference women’s golf tournament progressed this weekend.
The senior from Mineral Point, Wis., shot rounds of 81, 76 and 74 for an 18-over-par 231 and a three-stroke victory in the medalist race to lead the University of Dubuque to its third consecutive A-R-C team title. On Tuesday, the league named the four-time all-conference performer as its female athlete of the week.
Dubuque rallied from third place after the first day of the A-R-C tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club in Ames, Iowa, for a 953.
A year ago, Bowers shot a 240 at the conference meet to finish fourth. She also earned all-conference accolades by finishing 10th as a freshman and fourth as a sophomore.
Ex-Rams starring at St. Ambrose — A pair of former Dubuque Senior football players have played key roles for St. Ambrose University, which is 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Mid-States Football Association.
Tom Casey, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore quarterback, is 93-for-185 (50.3%) for 982 yards and 13 touchdowns against five interceptions. He has a 112.6 efficiency rating and a long pass of 53 yards.
Max Gourley, a 6-1, 225-pound linebacker, has 16 solo tackles and three assisted tackles. That includes one tackle for loss.
Wick earns A-R-C honor — The A-R-C named Loras College’s Megan Wick as its women’s soccer defensive player of the week. The senior goalkeeper from Iowa City Regina helped the Duhawks to a 3-1 win over Dubuque and a 1-0 win over Central. She made four saves in the two wins and picked up an assist in the win over Dubuque. No. 13-ranked Loras improved to 12-0-1 and 4-0 in the A-R-C.
McVay commits to UW-Whitewater — Mineral Point multi-sport standout Dominik McVay on Monday announced via Twitter his intentions to play football and baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater next academic year.
UD hoops scheduled to play at Northern Iowa — The A-R-C defending champion University of Dubuque men’s basketball team will play an exhibition game at the University of Northern Iowa on Nov. 14. Spartans head coach Rob Sieverding is the ninth-leading scorer in UNI history with 1,402 points from 1998-2002. The series between the two teams dates to 1914, and UNI owns a 13-8 advantage.