Twelve different players registered a point on Saturday night, and Paxton Geisel kicked aside 15 shots as the Dubuque Fighting Saints handled Green Bay, 5-1, in a USHL preseason game at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque completed a home-and-home series sweep after holding on for a 7-4 victory Friday night in Green Bay. In all, 15 different players registered at least one point, and both goaltenders earned victories in the series.
Tristan Lemyre staked the Saints to a 1-0 lead with a Samuel Sjolund-assisted goal 3:53 into the opening stanza, and Lucas Olvestad potted the eventual game winner exactly 13 minutes later to put Dubuque ahead, 2-0. Stephen Halliday and Max Burkholder set up Olvestad’s second goal in as many nights.
Peter Kramer made it 3-0 just 3:55 into the middle frame with a goal set up by Michael Burchill and Shawn O’Donnell.
After Cameron Lund got the Gamblers on the board at 7:05 of the second, the Saints scored twice more in the period to seal the victory.
Jaxson Ezman, who missed 15 minutes of ice time after a first-period fight with Owen Murray, made it 4-1 with a Gabriel Lundberg-assisted goal at 16:57 of the second. Primo Self scored in the final minute of the period to account for the final score. Nikita Borodayenko earned his third assist of the weekend on Self’s goal.
Neither team scored in the third.
Dubuque outshot the Gamblers, 25-5, through the first two periods and 32-16 overall. Both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play. Aaron Randazzo allowed three goals, and Klayton Knapp allowed two for Green Bay.
The Saints conclude preseason play this weekend with home games against Cedar Rapids on Friday and Saturday nights.
The regular season begins the following weekend with a pair of games at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.