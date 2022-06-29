For the second straight day, Dubuque Hempstead took down a ranked opponent.
After winning the second game of Monday’s doubleheader with Class 4A second-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Mustangs’ baseball team completed a 8-1 and 11-4 sweep of No. 8 Pleasant Valley on Tuesday at Core Field.
Jonny Muehring pitched three scoreless innings, collected two hits and drove in two runs in the opener. Brock Booth tossed the last four innings to earn the win.
Cole Swartz went 3-for-4 in the nightcap and drove in four runs and Solen Munson drove in three as the Mustangs improved to 21-9.
West Delaware 17, DeWitt Central 1 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The Hawks improved to 25-10 with the non-conference win.
(Monday’s games)
Dubuque Wahlert 2-4, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-7 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Aaron Savary struck out 10 and allowed just two hits in a complete-game win in the opener of the Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader. Carson Cummer and Jack Walsh had two hits each, and Walsh and Tommy Forbes drove in two runs each for Class 3A No. 5 Wahlert (22-9). In the nightcap, Ryan Brosius had three hits, Patrick Fitzgerald and Bryce Rudiger had two hits each, and Cummer and Fitzgerald drove in two runs apiece. Xavier is 24-9.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-4, Western Dubuque 4-3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Isaac Then delivered two hits and an RBI for Class 3A No. 4 Western Dubuque (23-8) in the opener. Jake Goodman and Brett Harris had two hits each in the eight-inning loss in the nightcap. Kennedy improved to 20-11.
Cedar Falls 12-12, Dubuque Senior 3-5 — At Senior: Jon Wille went 3-for-3, and Joel Wilbricht drove in a pair of runs for Senior (6-23) in the opener of the MVC twin bill. In the second game, Bode Nagelmaker and Kobe Meyer had two hits each, and Jaden Arnold and Jacob Deardorff drove in two runs each for the Rams. Class 4A No. 10 Cedar Falls improved to 21-9.
Independence 7-5, Dyersville Beckman 6-4 — At Independence, Iowa: Nick Schmidt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Class 2A No. 4 Trailblazers (20-12) in the opener of the WaMaC doubleheader. In the nightcap, Luke Schieltz went 3-for-3, Owen Huehnergarth contributed two hits and Schmidt drove in a pair of runs for Beckman. Class 3A No. 10 Independence is 21-9.
Maquoketa 4-5, Center Point-Urbana 2-2 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Mitchell Roeder allowed just three hits and struck out two in six innings for the Game 1 win in the WaMaC twin bill. In the nightcap, Maquoketa (8-18) got two hits from Caide Steffen and a six-inning four hitter from Kasey Coakley. CPU fell to 15-14.
West Delaware 8-13, Marion 3-2 — At Marion, Iowa: Kyle Cole went 4-for-4, and Conner Funk and Luke Kehrli added two hits apiece for West Delaware (24-10) in the first game of the WaMaC twin bill. In the nightcap, the Hawks benefited from 15 walks, and Kehrli added two hits and two RBIs. Peyton Aldrich and Cole also drove in two runs.
Cascade 6, Camanche 2 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (17-3) scored three in the first and three in the fourth in the River Valley Conference win. Tanner Simon went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Jack Carr struck out four and scattered eight hits in the pitching win.
Edgewood-Colesburg 21, Bellevue Marquette 9 — At Edgewood, Iowa: Pryce Rochford had four hits and four RBIs, Kyler Cole had three hits, and Cael Funk, Konner Putz and Korey Putz had two hits apiece for Ed-Co (10-11) in the Tri-Rivers Conference win. Marquette fell to 8-11.
Lisbon 4, Maquoketa Valley 2 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Wildcats fell to 14-6 in falling in a rematch of a Class 1A substate final last summer.
prep softball
Dubuque Hempstead 8-15, Iowa City West 1-2 — At Hempstead: Mady Pint blasted three homers and hit a combined 6-for-9 in the two games to lead the Mustangs to a sweep. Chandler Houselog added five hits on the night and Memphis Gibson went deep in Game 2.
Dubuque Senior 13, Springville 1 —At Wiegand Field: Josie Potts went 3-for-4 with five RBIs, Lacey King and Brenna Borland added two hits each, and the Rams routed Springville.
Dubuque Wahlert 16-11, Iowa City High 6-3 — At Wahlert: Julia Roth batted a combined 4-for-6 and homered in each game, and Bailey Welu also went deep twice as the Golden Eagles swept the Little Hawks. Kylie Sieverding and Sadie Schultz went 3-for-4 in the opener.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Monticello 7, Pleasant — At Worthington, Iowa: Ryan Manternach homered and Kolby Schlotman threw four shutout innings to earn the win for the Cubs in the second round of the Worthington Tournament.
Key West 4, Farley 2 —At Worthington, Iowa: Jake Blunt and Mike Canavello drove in two runs each for Key West and Andrew Redman went the distance on the mound to lead the Ramblers in the Worthington Tournament on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.