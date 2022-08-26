MANCHESTER, Iowa — A 17-point second quarter led Dubuque Wahlert to a 31-14 win at West Delaware on Friday night.

Trailing, 6-0, early, the Golden Eagles scored on the first play of the second quarter and didn’t look back. The win was capped by a pair of big plays by Ryan Brosius. In the third quarter he ripped off a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, Brosius scored on a 26-yard run.

