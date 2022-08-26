MANCHESTER, Iowa — A 17-point second quarter led Dubuque Wahlert to a 31-14 win at West Delaware on Friday night.
Trailing, 6-0, early, the Golden Eagles scored on the first play of the second quarter and didn’t look back. The win was capped by a pair of big plays by Ryan Brosius. In the third quarter he ripped off a 46-yard punt return for a touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, Brosius scored on a 26-yard run.
“The line was blocking well and the receivers were blocking downfield,” Brosius said. “Nothing happens without those blocks from the whole team.”
Wahlert defensive lineman Dylan Kern had a sack and tackle for a loss, keying a Golden Eagle defense that had four interceptions, two by Seamus Crahan.
“On the defensive line I was able to get off blocks,” Kern said. “I felt stronger, we all felt stronger, as the game went on. We’re really in shape for this.”
The slow-developing game saw West Delaware strike first as Will Ward scored on a shotgun-snap, wide-right run from 2 yards out with 2:38 left in the first quarter. The point-after kick was short giving the Hawks a 6-0 lead.
Wahlert responded with a 73-yard scoring drive with Kenny Petraitis diving in for the touchdown from 2 yards out. Sam Niles kicked the extra point.
Niles would put Wahlert up, 10-6, with a 31-yard field goal 6 minutes later.
The Hawks used an offside penalty on Wahlert on a fourth down to keep a drive alive in the middle of the second quarter. Ward scored on a 2-yard run. The Hawks got a two-point conversion as Brent Yonkovic passed to Logan Peyton.
After the Hawks took a 14-10 lead, it was all Wahlert.
Senior Wahlert quarterback Bryce Rudiger hit Crahan on a 36-yard TD pass with 2:17 left in the half and the Golden Eagles led, 17-14.
The second half saw Wahlert’s defense take over. Brosius’ return TD was a huge morale boost. West Delaware wilted. Turnovers were a key factor in the defeat.
“We’re going to have growing pains,” West Delaware coach Doug Winkowitsch said. “We’re young in spots.”
Wahlert’s Rudiger had a 44-yard run that sparked Wahlert’s first scoring drive. Rudiger led Wahlert to the West Delaware 1, and then the Eagles knelt on the ball to end the game.
“It’s awesome,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said. “The team worked really hard this offseason. We were still on fresh legs in the fourth quarter. It made a difference.”
