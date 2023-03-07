02272023-D-Wahlert-8.jpg
Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan receives the Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament participation trophy after losing to Solon 54-46, Feb. 27, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Matthew Putney/For the Telegraph Herald)

 MATTHEW PUTNEY

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their girls basketball all-state teams on Tuesday, and two area players were recognized by both outlets.

Dubuque Wahlert senior Emma Donovan was named to the Class 3A all-state first team by the IGCA and second team by the IPSWA. Donovan closed out her career by leading her team to a state quarterfinal appearance — her second trip in three seasons — and finished this season nearly averaging a double-double (12.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg).

