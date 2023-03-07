Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan receives the Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament participation trophy after losing to Solon 54-46, Feb. 27, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Matthew Putney/For the Telegraph Herald)
The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their girls basketball all-state teams on Tuesday, and two area players were recognized by both outlets.
Dubuque Wahlert senior Emma Donovan was named to the Class 3A all-state first team by the IGCA and second team by the IPSWA. Donovan closed out her career by leading her team to a state quarterfinal appearance — her second trip in three seasons — and finished this season nearly averaging a double-double (12.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg).
Cascade senior sharpshooter Alyssa Lux was a 2A third-team selection by both the IPSWA and IGCA. Lux led the No. 7-ranked Cougars with a team-high 44 3-pointers and averaged 12.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists.
Bellevue’s Ka’Lynn DeShaw landed on the IGCA 2A all-state third team after taking her team to a regional final for the third consecutive season. The senior averaged 13.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 steals for the Comets this season. West Delaware’s Brooke Krogmann also received third-team recognition from the IGCA on the 4A squad. The Hawks’ sophomore averaged 16.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game.
Nine area players also earned all-district recognition from the IGCA, led by the Class 2A Southeast team’s five local athletes. Bellevue’s Ka’Lynn DeShaw and Kalesia DeShaw (11.8 ppg, 47.spg) were joined by Cascade’s Lux and Molly Roling (13.4 ppg, 4.3rpg, 3.9 apg). Beckman Catholic’s Reese Osterhaus (10.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.6 apg) rounded out the area talent on the 2A Southeast squad.
Maquoketa’s Aubrey Kroymann (15.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg) was a 4A Northeast all-district selection after a standout freshman campaign. West Delaware’s Krogmann was also mentioned on the 4A Northeast all-district team.
Dubuque Wahlert sophomore Claire Lueken earned 3A Northeast all-district honors after averaging 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles this season. Bellevue Marquette’s Elise Kilburg, the lone senior on the Mohawks’ roster, averaged 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.3 steals this season and was a 1A all-district Northeast team honoree.
