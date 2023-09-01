carter
Kansas State University senior Aliyah Carter, a former Dubuque Wahlert all-stater, recorded the 1,000th kill of her career last weekend in Portland, Ore.

 Kansas State University

Aliyah Carter reached a career milestone during the Kansas State University volleyball team’s opening weekend of the season.

The 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Dubuque Wahlert became just the 19th player in program history to reach the 1,000-kill plateau when the Wildcats defeated Portland State University, 15-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-16 on Friday in the first round of the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown in Portland, Ore. Carter notched 10 kills in the match.

