Aliyah Carter reached a career milestone during the Kansas State University volleyball team’s opening weekend of the season.
The 5-foot-10 outside hitter from Dubuque Wahlert became just the 19th player in program history to reach the 1,000-kill plateau when the Wildcats defeated Portland State University, 15-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-16 on Friday in the first round of the Hotel Vance Rose City Showdown in Portland, Ore. Carter notched 10 kills in the match.
“That’s awesome,” first year Wildcats coach Jason Mansfield said. “Aliyah was kind of a microcosm of our team. You know, she didn’t start great in the first set and then she just got better and better and started being herself and taking those aggressive swings and being, you know, who we know she can be. It was kind of like our team, you know, we didn’t start great, and we found ways to kind of be ourselves more and more.
“I’m really proud of her. I mean, you know she’s a Wildcat through and through. She’s going to leave this program as one of the all-time greats, and so hopefully she’s going to get more kills as this season goes on.”
Carter added 14 kills on Saturday in a three-game sweep of San Diego State and one kill in a sweep of Cal-State Fullerton on Sunday en route to being named to the all-tournament team. The Wildcats opened the season at 3-0 for the second straight season and the 19th in program history.
In 278 sets over her four-year career at Kansas State, Carter has piled up 1,019 kills (3.67 per set) on 2,879 swings with only 518 errors for a .174 percentage. She has also accumulated 40 ace serves, 506 digs, 134 blocks and 1,141.5 points (4.11 per set).
Carter earned Big 12 Conference freshman of the year honors in 2020 and earned unanimous first-team all-conference the past two seasons. An academic all-Big 12 performer, she also landed all-Midwest Region accolades twice.
Hawkeyes announce fall baseball slate — The University of Iowa baseball team will host three games and play the Black & Gold World Series at Duane Banks Field during the fall season, coach Rick Heller announced on Wednesday.
The Hawkeyes will host their annual Scout Day on Sept. 15 before opening fall competition against Mississauga on Sept. 21. Iowa hosts Madison College on Sept. 29 and welcomes Indian Hills CC on Oct. 6. Iowa’s fall slate will conclude with the Black & Gold World Series from Oct. 17-19. Game three is an if-necessary contest.
The Hawkeyes return five starters, two pitchers from the starting rotation and a total of 18 letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 44-16 and reached an NCAA regional for the first time since 2017. Iowa welcomes 21 newcomers, including nine transfers, to this year’s team.
Iowa’s roster includes three former Dubuque prep standouts — sophomore right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary and freshman outfielder Ryan Brosius from Wahlert and sophomore utility man Kellen Strohmeyer from Hempstead.
All fall ball games are open to the public with free admission.
Former area preps running for Hawkeyes — Three former Dubuque County standouts will run for the University of Iowa cross country team this fall. They include senior Claire Edmonson and junior Lillian Schmidt from Senior and sophomore Eli Naumann from Western Dubuque.
The Hawkeyes open the season by hosting their own invitational tonight in Iowa City.
WIAC to hold soccer championships — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference will resume conducting a championship for men’s soccer beginning with the 2024-25 academic year after a decade hiatus. The league sanctioned the sport from 2009-14. Teams competing for a championship in fall 2024 will include UW-Eau Claire, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater.
The conference will be immediately eligible for an automatic NCAA Division III men’s soccer postseason bid. The addition of men’s soccer will increase the men’s championship sport offerings in the WIAC to 11 in addition to the women having 13 sport opportunities.