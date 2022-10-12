It’s been a matter of trust for Dubuque Hempstead this season.
The Mustangs are beginning to put that trust in each other when it counts.
Addison Wright floored 23 kills and added 30 digs, Dani Kurth contributed 23 kills, nine blocks and six aces, and Maggie Nevins finished with 57 assists to top 1,000 in her career as Hempstead finished 2-1 for a runner-up finish at the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament silver pool on Tuesday at Wahlert High School.
“We really started playing as a team tonight,” said Nevins, a senior setter who now has 1,053 assists in her career. “We finally clicked. We were just having fun out there, and when we’re having fun, we are bound to succeed. I think that we’re connecting better and it’s helping our team chemistry.”
The Mustangs (12-20) earned wins over Cedar Rapids Prairie, 25-17, 23-25, 15-7, and Dubuque Wahlert, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13, to lock up the runner-up spot. The victory marked Hempstead’s fourth in a row over the Class 3A No. 12 Golden Eagles (12-17).
Iowa City High (17-15) finished 3-0 to claim the silver pool. Wahlert went 1-2 for third and Prairie (13-21) was fourth at 0-3. The Mustangs dropped a 25-22, 25-18 decision to the Little Hawks.
“I think we’re getting to a point where they’re starting to trust each other on the court, and things are falling into place,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “Being able to play Wahlert this year was a surprise since it wasn’t scheduled, and it was a blessing because I can’t remember the last time we went a season without playing Wahlert. They are a tough, scrappy team.”
In their only meeting this season, all three sets between the Mustangs and Eagles were tightly contested. Wahlert used an 8-0 run in the first set to create some distance for an 18-8 lead, powered by Ella Kelleher’s kills and an ace from Audrey Tschiggfrie. Hempstead responded with a 12-3 run of its own to cut the deficit to 21-20 on Alyssa Jaeger’s kill and then ace, but the Eagles were able to close out a 25-23 win on Alicen Bainbridge’s pretty drop shot and Anna Roling’s kill on a side out.
Nevins’ back-to-back aces sparked the Mustangs in the second set, and Vivian Smith added a pair of kills to push Hempstead out on a pivotal 8-0 run to take control of a tight game, 21-11. As the Eagles crept back within striking distance at 22-16, Smith, Kylie Weis and Wright closed the door with kills for a 25-17 victory to force a deciding third set.
“We saw them early in the season in some scrimmages, and they really improved,” Arensdorf said of Wahlert. “They gave us a run for our money, but we were able to trust each other, the girls played great, and we came out on top.”
Kelleher and Claire Lueken’s big swings fired up Wahlert in the third set to an early 6-0 lead. Hempstead chipped away, and a pair of kills from Weis pulled the Mustangs to 11-8. Kelleher kept Wahlert in front at 13-11, but Hempstead came up clutch with a 4-0 run to close the set and the match. Back-to-back attack errors from the Eagles tied it, then Wright shut the door with consecutive kills for the 15-13 win.
“It was really exciting,” Nevins said of her milestone. “I’ve been working toward that for a while, but obviously stats aren’t something I’m focused on. I’m looking forward to helping the hitters get kills and helping the team win. It’s just been awesome playing with these girls out on the court.”
Kelleher led Wahlert with 24 kills. Olivia Donovan had 65 assists and Liliana Marrero-O’Hea added 29 digs.
“I think it’s the same thing we’ve been talking about all season,” Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves said. “Working on the small things so that the big things are easier. We mentally break down in the middle of sets, and we’re not mentally tough enough right now to finish it. We have kids that are looking scared and don’t want the ball in tough situations. It’s hard to win matches when we don’t have players that want to go out and battle.”
