IOWA CITY -- Dubuque Wahlert will play for the first state baseball championship in program history.
The Golden Eagles scored five times in the top of the sixth inning to break a 5-5 tie, then held on for a 10-7 victory over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Cedar Rapids Xavier in the second Iowa Class 3A state semifinal this afternoon at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus.
Wahlert will face top-seeded Marion at noon Saturday for the championship. The Indians throttled DeWitt Central, 9-2, in the first semifinal.
Wahlert couldn’t have asked for a better start in the top of the first inning. Jared Walter coaxed a one-out walk, and Aaron Savary followed with a no-doubt home run just to the left of the video board in left field.
Jack Walsh followed with another walk, and Landon Stoll reached when his liner glanced off the glove of leaping first baseman Myles Butkowski for a base hit. Ben Freed punched a soft liner the other way into shallow left to drive in the third run, and Stoll scored when the Saints mishandled the throw back into the infield.
Savary made an impact with his glove at third base in the bottom half of the first, after Butkowski and Jack Lux drew one-out walks. Cleanup hitter Alex Neal hit a chopper to Savary, who tagged out Butkowski and fired to first for a double play to get pitcher Jared Walter out of the jam.
The Eagles struck again in the second. No. 9 hitter Ryan Brosius stroked a triple into the right field corner, and his older brother, Jake Brosius followed with a towering fly ball to right to allow the sophomore to coast home. Xavier starter Luke Potter lasted only 1 2/3 innings and allowed the five runs on four hits and three walks before yielding to left-hander Quin Fandel.
Xavier loaded the bases in the bottom of the third on a Griffin Maloney walk, a Sean Steffen infield single and Butkowski’s two-out walk. Lux popped up to third for the second out, but Neal followed with a walk to plate the Saints’ first run, and designated hitter Aidan Henry sliced a hard liner through the right side to drive in two more and make it 5-3.
After Brody Hoffman reached on a hit batsman, the ninth hitter in the inning, Blake Bohon, legged out an infield chopper to get Xavier within a run. Walter got out of the jam and preserved the lead by fanning Maloney looking on a 3-2 pitch.
The Eagles threatened again in the fourth, when Derek Tauber and Jake Brosius singled and Fandel slipped on the mound for a wild pitch that put both runners in scoring position. Fandel regrouped to retire Walter on an infield popup, and right-fielder Bohon tracked down a Savary liner to right-center for the third out.
The Saints tied the game, 5-5, in the bottom of the fifth after Neal punched a one-out single to right, and Henry stroked a double to left to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Neal scored on Hoffman’s slow roller to shortstop Carson Cummer to tie it, and the Eagles breathed a sigh of relief one batter later, when first baseman Kadolph dug Cummer’s low throw off the turf to retire Bohon for the third out.
The Eagles immediately regained the lead in the sixth against reliever Drew Proskovec. Tauber reached on an infield single and Ryan Brosius beat out a bunt for a single and a first-and-third situation. Jake Brosius followed with another towering fly ball to right, but this time it dropped just short of the warning track for a two-run double and a 7-5 lead.
Jake Brosius moved up on Walter’s fly ball to center and scored on Savary’s liner through the left side of a drawn-in infield. Stoll and Cummer followed with clean singles through the left side tack on two more runs and make it 10-5.
The Eagles batted around in the sixth and scored five runs on six hits against Proskovec.
Xavier staged a two-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, when Walter yielded to reliever Stoll. Lux singled in the first run, and Henry beat out a slow two-out roller for the second before Hoffman grounded out to end the inning.