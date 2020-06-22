The coronavirus pandemic canceled soccer seasons across the nation, but that doesn’t mean the sport will be missing from Dubuque’s parks this season.
And the region’s high school seniors can have one last chance to shine on the pitch.
Union Dubuque F.C. founder Cliff Conrad announced a plan for an inaugural Soccerbowl, honoring the area’s high school seniors in a showcase final match, to take place next month, and the debut of City Soccer Nights — an anybody-is-welcome pickup game with a handful of Union players at four parks across the city.
Union Dubuque, which this season was moving from the United Premier Soccer League to the Midwest Premier League, was among the teams that had their seasons canceled by the pandemic. Conrad, who also coaches the Western Dubuque boys soccer team, said the semi-pro club is anxiously awaiting the return of play in 2021 but wanted to find a way to continue building the game in the city.
“I’m excited,” Conrad said. “What we talked about was, let’s do the kind of things we’ve always wanted to do now that we have the time to do them and figure out ways to keep doing them once we start playing soccer.”
Soccerbowl 2020 is scheduled for July 12 at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Recently graduated seniors from any of the area’s high schools are welcome to register.
Conrad said more than 20 players have already signed up. Ideally, he would like to have 15 players per team, both boys and girls, to provide adequate substitutions. Seniors from the same schools would be placed on the same team so they could have a final game together, and players will be recognized similar to a high school senior night. Each player will receive a customized jersey.
“If we have to do a co-ed game, then I’m happy to do that. I just want to make sure we have enough people to do something and have a nice little recognition for all of them, for missing out on their last season,” Conrad said.
There is no cost to register, though the club is taking donations to help cover costs. Players need to register (at uniondfc.com/soccerbowl) before Friday to ensure jersey production.
The girls game is scheduled for 1 p.m.; the boys would play at 4 p.m.
Before that, and on a weekly basis, players of all ages are invited to join pickup games with a few of Union’s finest. Select players will be available at certain locations four nights a week. All ages are welcome.
“We’ve thrown around ideas of doing something like this for a while. Basically, we just have an objective if more people are playing or are in any way involved in the game of soccer around town like this, that’s a good thing,” Conrad said. “Just getting together and playing with people that you haven’t met before, I think, is important.
“Just take a ball down to the park or whatever and kick around.”
Players will be at Marshall Elementary School on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m.; Allison-Henderson Park from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays; Comiskey Park from 3-5 p.m. on Saturdays; and Flora Park from 3-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Conrad said the club plans to show the sport doesn’t need to be expensive.
“Let’s try and cultivate the idea that you can play without all the fancy equipment and stuff,” he said. “All you need is a ball, or something that looks like a ball, and some cones or a shirt or some shoes or whatever. And just go play like we used to.”