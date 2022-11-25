The Dubuque Fighting Saints will host two teams with drastically different styles this weekend at the Dubuque Ice Arena.
USHL leading Chicago (11-5-0-1) prefers to possess the puck, wait for prime scoring opportunities and force their opponents into breakdowns. And Des Moines (7-7-1-2) plays more of a dump-and-chase, meat-and-potatoes game while pounding pucks to the net.
The Saints (7-4-1-1) face Chicago at 7:05 p.m. tonight and Des Moines at 7:05 p.m. Saturday. They earned three of a possible four standings points against Muskegon last weekend, their first two-game home weekend of the season.
“I think it’s a good challenge for us to play two teams with such different styles on back-to-back nights. This is really the first time this season we’ve faced that,” first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald said. “The focus will be on playing well through the neutral zone, because that’s effective against anybody you play. And I thought we were really good through the neutral zone Saturday night against Muskegon. Hopefully, that momentum carries over to this weekend.
“The focus this week was on Chicago, because that’s who we play first. Quite frankly, you have to be really good defending the rush and sorting out the rush against them. But, if you can do that effectively, it tends to lead to positive results against other teams, even if they play a different style.”
The Saints won, 6-4, at Chicago in the only previous meeting between the teams this season. The Steel’s Jack Harvey leads the USHL with 15 goals and 28 points in 17 games, and five other Chicago skaters average at least one point per game. Chicago leads the USHL with 79 goals scored, and the next closest team (Fargo) has 65.
Dubuque beat Des Moines, 5-4 in overtime, the USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh before earning a 2-0 decision against the Buccaneers Oct. 15 in Des Moines.
Mo-mentum building — Dubuque forward Oliver Moberg has been on an offensive tear since contributing a goal and three assists in the home opener against Madison on Nov. 4. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound center from Bromma, Sweden, has contributed two goals and five assists in the last five games to raise his season total to four goals and 11 points in 11 games.
Cowbell Cup — The Saints will have a chance to move into a share for the lead in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings with a win Saturday night. Cedar Rapids leads the way with a 3-0-0 record, followed by Dubuque (2-0-0), Waterloo (0-2-0) and Des Moines (0-3-0) in games involving the Iowa-based USHL teams. This will be Dubuque’s first home game in the Cowbell Cup series.
