Axel Kumlin wanted to take his time before deciding if the unknown world of college hockey would be right for him.
As he witnessed several of his Dubuque Fighting Saints teammates commit to NCAA Division I programs this season, the developmental path grew on him.
On Wednesday, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman from Stockholm, Sweden, followed three of them to the University of Miami in Oxford, Ohio. His countryman, forward William Hallen, and fellow defensemen Michael Feenstra and Zane Demsey previously committed to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference program coached by Chris Bergeron.
“I kind of knew the basics about college hockey before I got here, but not much more than that,” said Kumlin, who turned 20 in February. “Every kid in Sweden wants to play junior hockey, go up and play pro hockey over there, and then, hopefully, go overseas to play in the NHL. In Europe in general, you just don’t know much about college hockey or that it’s actually a really good path to take to the NHL or pro hockey.
“But, I’ve really had my eyes opened to college hockey this season. Not only can I get a really good education and play the sport I love, there are so many really good programs here with unbelievable facilities and coaches.”
Kumlin certainly would have secured a college commitment earlier in the season, but he insisted on playing the long game to make certain of his desire to play in the NCAA. Most teams have filled out their recruiting classes for the fall, and the transfer portal has created a sort-of free agency in all college sports.
“It’s really a testament to how well he’s played all season that he received the opportunity this late in the game to play at a highly competitive program like Miami and in a really good league like the NCHC,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We’re really excited that Miami had a spot open to fit him in, especially with all the uncertainty of roster spots at this time of the year.
“Axel is such a well-rounded guy who can play on the power play, the penalty kill as well as 5-on-5, and he can read any play, offensively or defensively. He’s done such a great job for us all season because of his maturity and his consistency.”
Kumlin, who missed much of last season with Frolunda’s J20 team due to a shoulder injury, has contributed five goals, 22 points, just 20 penalty minutes and a plus-23 rating in 56 games this season. He also shoots right-handed, a valued commodity for defensemen at all levels.
“Coming here has helped my game so much, especially after having to take a couple of months off last season,” Kumlin said. “This league is so good, and I really like the fact we have such good coaching and players here to push you to get better every day.”
And three of them will accompany him to Miami.
“Of course, that was important,” said Kumlin, who made a campus visit a few weeks ago. “It’s always nice to have other teammates you’ve known from before because they can help you with the transition, not just with hockey but in school, too. It’s going to be really good to have them around.
“I’m really excited. It’s a really good school with a bright future, and I want to be a part of it. I loved the facilities, the school, the coaches, the guys on the team … everything about it felt right, so it was actually a really easy decision for me.”