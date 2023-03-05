Boone McDermott is heading to the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.
McDermott, a 2018 state champion from Dubuque Wahlert, clinched at least a top-eight finish at 285 pounds during the first day of the Big Ten championships on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
The top nine finishers at 285 earn automatic bids to nationals.
Rutgers’ sixth-seeded McDermott, who also won a national championship at Iowa Western Community College, earned a 6-4 victory over Minnesota’s Garrett Joles in the first round before losing by fall in 2 minutes and 54 seconds to Iowa’s third-seeded Tony Cassioppi.
McDermott beat Michigan State’s 12th-seeded Ryan Vasbinder, 4-0, in the consolation second round, but lost via injury default to Ohio State’s seventh-seeded Tate Orndorff in the consolation third round.
He will wrestle Purdue’s 10th-seeded Hayden Copass for seventh place today.
Iowa was second in the team standings behind Penn State, 120-105.5, at the end of Saturday’s action. Nebraska was third with 98.5 points. Wisconsin (46.5) was eighth, followed by Illinois (36.5).
Iowa’s Spencer Lee (125) is closing in on becoming a four-time Big Ten champion after winning his quarterfinal and semifinal matches via technical fall.
Iowa’s Real Woods (141) and Patrick Kennedy (165) also reached the finals for the Hawkeyes, who will have Max Murin (149), Nelson Brands (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Cassioppi (285) in the consolation semifinals. Brody Teske (133), Cobe Siebrecht (157) and Abe Assad (184) will be wrestling for seventh place.
All 10 Hawkeyes have secured automatic bids to the national tournament. The Big Ten will have nine automatic qualifiers at 125, 133, 141, 149, 184, 197 and 285. There are seven auto bids at 174, eight at 165 and 10 at 157.
Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti (165) will wrestle for a championship after beating Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla, 14-2, in the semifinals. Eric Barnett (125) and Trent Hilger (285) will wrestle in the consolation semifinals; Joseph Zargo (141)and Braxton Amos (197) will wrestle for seventh place.
Illinois’ Lucas Byrd (133), Edmund Ruth (174) and Zac Branagel (197) are in the consolation semifinals and have secured automatic bids. Dan Braunagel (165) will wrestle for seventh.
