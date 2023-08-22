For two programs rich in football tradition, the 2023 season presents varying paths to success for Beckman Catholic and Cascade.
The Trailblazers and new head coach Cole Mather will feature a new-look offense after graduating a large chunk of production, but as always, will be big and strong up front.
Cascade returns the majority of its playmakers, but will be youthful in the trenches.
Here is a capsule look at Beckman Catholic and Cascade’s 2023 season:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Head coach — Cole Mather (1st season)
Last season — 4-4, 2-4 District 4
Returning veterans — Eli Kluesner (Sr., WR/DL); TJ Thier (Sr., QB/DB); Luke Harwick (Sr. WR/DB); Morgan Schulte (Sr., OL/DL); Benton Boge (Sr., WR/DB); Nathan Forrest (Sr., LB/WR); Joe Kielkucki (Sr., OL/DL); Dylan Recker (Jr., WR/DB); Isaac Burlage (Jr., LB/RB); Cole Hirsch (Jr., TE/LB); Ethan Gaul (Jr., RB/LB); Joe Engler (Jr., OL/DL); Griffin Davis (Jr., (OL/DL); Erik Boge (Soph., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Carter White (Soph.,QB/DB); Derek Hoger (Jr. WR/DB); Chase White (Soph., WR/DB); Brian Roeder (Soph., QB/LB); Preston Hunter (Soph., WR/DB); Zach Wulfekuhle (Soph., WR/LB); Abraham Smith (Soph., WR/DB); Tanner Ostwinkle (TE/DL); Cody Hageman (Soph., RB/LB); Mac Wolfe (Soph., WR/LB); Cayden Graves (Soph., OL/DL); Julien Kramer (Soph., OL/DL); Aiden Womer (Jr., OL/DL); Haylen Douglas (Soph., OL/DL); Jack Helle (Soph., TE/DL)
Outlook — After making a run to the 2021 state semifinals, the Trailblazers labored to a .500 record last season. They’ll look to turn things around this fall under first-year coach Mather, who takes over after spending the last eight seasons on Wapsie Valley’s staff. Thier, who threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns last year, is likely the frontrunner to take over quarterback duties. Beckman will also see big change at running back after graduating an overwhelming chunk of rushing yards from last season. Of the 1,443 yards Beckman gained on the ground, 1,381 were from departed seniors. Kluesner, second on the team in receiving yards last season (219), will provide some much-needed experience on offense. Though largely inexperienced in many areas of offense, the Blazers will once again have brutes up front, which should prove beneficial for an inexperienced backfield.
Schedule — Aug. 25: WATERLOO COLUMBUS; Sept. 1: at Monticello; Sept. 8: ALBURNETT; Sept. 15: at Wilton; Sept. 22: WEST BRANCH; Sept. 29: DURANT; Oct. 6: at Iowa City Regina; Oct. 13: at Cascade
CASCADE
Head coach — Tim Frake (19th season, 103-73)
Last season — 5-4, 3-2 District 4
Returning veterans — Brody Beecher (Jr., OL/DL); Ty Frasher (Sr., WR/LB); Cass Hoffman (Sr., RB/LB); Will Hosch (QB/DB); Bayne Manternach (Jr., OL/DL); Nathan Schockemoehl (Jr., TE/LB); Juan Alvarado (Sr., WR/LB); Gil Noonan (OL/DL); Evan Vogel (Sr., OL/DL); Wesley Knepper (Jr., OL/D); Thomas Grekoff (Jr., OL/DL); Wes Adams (Sr., WR/DB);
Promising newcomers — Charlie Thole (RB/LB); Mick Hoffman (Soph., WR/DB); Eli Fritz (Soph., WR/LB); Brody Otting (Soph., WR/LB); Kalvin Manternach (Soph., RB/DB); Jackson Green (Fr., RB/LB); Pete Ludwig (Fr., WR/DB); Carter Conrad (Soph., RB/DB); Lane Manternach (Fr., OL/DL); Cason Rausch (Soph.,OL/DL); Justin Pry (Soph., OL/DL); Charlie Simon (Fr., OL/LB); Charlie Janiszeski (Fr., Ol/DL); Ryan Troendle (Fr., OL/DL)
Outlook — The Cougars return four all-district players from last year’s playoff team. Hosch and Cass Hoffman were first-team selections, Frasher was a second-team pick and Schockemoehl honorable mention. A breakout junior season saw Hosch lead District 4 in passing yards (1,208) and finish second in passing touchdowns (12). He and fellow first-teamer Cass Hoffman should form a formidable 1-2 punch on offense, with Hoffman back as the team’s top returning rusher (272 yards, two TDs) and receiver (352 yards, five TDs). Frasher and Shockemoehl should also see their receptions increase after the Cougars graduated Mason Otting and Luke Ruggeberg. Cascade will feature veteran leadership on the defensive side of the ball, too, with three of its top four tacklers back in the fold in Frasher (60.5 tackles), Cass Hoffman (55.5 tackles) and Schockemoehl (41.5 tackles). A plethora of talent at the playmaking positions will be a huge plus for the Cougars this fall, but size and depth — especially on the offensive and defensive line, remain areas of concern.
Schedule — Aug. 25: at Maquoketa Valley; Sept. 1: HUDSON; Sept. 8: at Monticello; Sept. 15: at West Branch; Sept 22: IOWA CITY REGINA; Sept. 29: WILTON; Oct. 6. at Durant; Oct. 13: BECKMAN CATHOLIC