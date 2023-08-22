09162022-cascadebeckmanfootball5-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Cascade’s Will Hosch takes the snap during last season’s game against Beckman Catholic. Hosch and the Cougars are looking to improve on a 5-4 2022 campaign while Beckman has a new coach following a 4-4 season.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

For two programs rich in football tradition, the 2023 season presents varying paths to success for Beckman Catholic and Cascade.

The Trailblazers and new head coach Cole Mather will feature a new-look offense after graduating a large chunk of production, but as always, will be big and strong up front.

Recommended for you