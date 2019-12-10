BELLEVUE, Iowa -- All that noise? Cascade isn’t having any of it.
With four starters back in the fold after reaching the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals last season, the Cougars are ranked No. 1 in the state and have been pegged as the early favorite to claim their second state championship in three years.
But if you ask Cascade coach Mike Sconsa, the Cougars have plenty of work to do.
“We don’t talk about it,” Sconsa said after the top-ranked Cougars cruised to a 67-44 victory over River Valley Conference rival Bellevue on Tuesday night at Bellevue High School. “We have kids that have gone through a lot of things. Rankings are rankings and we don’t care. It’s just a bunch of people sitting around looking at who’s coming back.
“I tell the kids all the time that I can name six or seven teams in Eastern Iowa better than us right now. I mean that whole heartedly and the ranking doesn’t mean anything to me.”
Beside the returning starters, a key reason Cascade (4-0) may be favored to win it all is because of its burgeoning offense. Against the Comets (3-2), Skylar Dolphin ignited the run that changed the game in the first quarter by drilling four treys and scoring all of her team-high 14 points in the frame to break open a close game with a 21-9 lead at the 1:40 mark.
Cascade's lead grew to more than 20 and hung around that mark the rest of the game.
“My team just had confidence in me,” said Dolphin, a senior guard. “When they pass it to me, I need to step up and hit big shots. We always encourage each other to be our best and that’s what they were doing for me.”
Added Sconsa: “She got it going, that was big. We were talking on the bench how we were playing slow, then Skylar hit a shot and then again and again. We rode that. It went from a tie game to we’re up by double digits. She expects a lot from herself and we expect a lot from her and the rest of the girls.”
All-state guard Nicole McDermott added 13 points, Abby Welter chipped in 12 points and Jordan Simon and Ally Hoffman netted eight apiece for the balanced Cougars.
“We’re not listening to that too much,” McDermott said of the top ranking. “We’re just playing our game day in and day out and doing what we need to do one game at a time.”
Lindsey Banowetz led Bellevue with a game-high 20 points.
“It’s kind of been the way for us this year,” Comets coach Rick Reeg said. “We lost a lot from last year in Giana (Michels) and other shooters, and this year is going to be a learning year. We lost a lot of basketball IQ. The inexperience is getting exposed. We do great in practice and then come out to a game and seem to just lose focus. It’s another level for a lot of these girls. I’m just really impressed with Cascade.”
It’s hard not to be impressed by the Cougars, and clearly the state is. But Sconsa is always striving to get better and he’ll certainly find things in the game film to move in that direction.
“The thing I like about our team is we have a lot of kids returning and they all play different roles,” Sconsa said. “Nicole’s bringing her game to another level, Skylar played phenomenal tonight. Jordan is playing well and Abby is as steady of a player as they come. Top to bottom we were really good. I really like what we had.”
While the offense is standing out, teams best not forget about that vaunted Cascade defense. The Cougars forced Bellevue into 25 turnovers and held the Comets to 36 percent shooting from the field. Through four games, the Cougars are allowing an average of 31.3 points per contest.
“Our defense is tough,” McDermott said. “When we get steals, we like to transition off of that. We like to shoot and are getting a lot of reps in practice. When it comes to game time, we’re ready.”