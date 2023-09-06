There’s a little extra buzz in the hallways at Dubuque Hempstead.
Excitement surrounds all of the Mustangs’ fall sports programs, but the football team is leading the way.
Friday nights are exciting on Dubuque’s West End again, and it starts with the Mustangs.
Hempstead is 2-0 for the first time since beginning the 2008 season with four consecutive victories. On Tuesday, the Mustangs entered the Iowa Associated Press Class 5A rankings at No. 8.
“It’s a great feeling right now. Everybody is super excited that we have started 2-0,” Hempstead senior Justin Potts said. “It’s been a lot of hard work, throughout summer and especially during the season so far. It’s just great vibes right now. Everybody is really bought in and that slogan of ‘We are one’ has really been implemented so far this season.
It won’t get much easier in the weeks ahead. The Mustangs host city rival Senior (0-2) on Friday and have a road game against fifth-ranked Bettendorf looming later this month.
“We just have to keep building off it,” Potts said. “We’ve got a lot of games ahead, a couple tough games in there. Every opponent, you have to play like they’re undefeated and you have to play like we haven’t won a game yet.”
That feeling is still familiar to the holdovers from last season.
Hempstead went just 1-8 last year and didn’t record its first win until Week 8.
“I think the biggest difference so far has been the kids’ willingness to roll with things that are thrown at us,” Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. “We’ve got a couple guys that are hurt, a couple important guys that aren’t playing right now. But it’s just been next man up. The kids that are playing have just competed their butts off.
“One big thing that we’ve seen, maybe an improvement area, is just collectively up front in the run game. That’s been probably the biggest on-field thing that we’ve seen. But I think it’s just their mentality. Our kids came in this offseason and said ‘Coach, we don’t want that to happen again.’ And so far it hasn’t.”
The ground attack has been a major reason for Hempstead’s resurgence.
Quinn Breitbach ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns on Friday night at Dalzell Field as the Mustangs beat Waterloo West, 35-28.
The Mustangs handled Cedar Rapids Washington, 28-7, in their opener and built a 21-7 halftime lead on Friday night before holding off the Wahawks.
Hempstead ran for 1,192 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per rush as a team last year. Through two games this season, the Mustangs have rushed for 462 yards and are averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
“What I see is I think we’re pretty talented up there, but I also think we’re deeper up there. And that helps,” Hoerner said. “There’s been a lot of competition. Coach (Lucas) Link and Coach (Tyson) Welsch have done just an awesome job this offseason of building that culture with our offensive line as well; giving them things to look forward to and work on every single day. If there’s one group that I think has represented our offseason the most, it would be the offensive line group. Those guys are just grinding and it’s paying off right now.”
Breitbach leads the team with 281 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Jaden Montgomery has rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Quarterback Carter Krug has completed 22 of 39 passes for 226 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Hempstead’s defense has recorded eight sacks and forced four turnovers.