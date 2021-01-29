Yet another newcomer made an immediate impact with the surging Dubuque Fighting Saints on Friday night.
Lukas Parik, who last played for the Czech Republic at the World Junior Championships in late December in Edmonton, stopped 30 of the 31 shots he saw in backstopping the Saints to a 4-1 victory at Waterloo. The Saints beat the Black Hawks for a franchise-record eighth straight time, including four this season to clinch the Cowbell Cup with two meetings remaining in the series.
Parik, a 6-foot-4, 185 pound goaltender from Neratovice, Czech Republic, made 30 saves in a 2-0 upset victory over Russia at the WJC, then had 23 stops in a 7-0 loss to the United States. The Los Angeles Kings selected him in the third round, 87th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Dubuque has gone 8-3-0 after a 1-10-0 start. Parik became the sixth addition to the roster since the end of December.
A pair of defensemen staked Dubuque to a 2-0 lead through the first 13:31 of the opening period. Entering Friday’s game, Saints defensemen scored just seven goals in the first 21 games of the season.
Ian Pierce tallied his second goal of the season at the 3:59 mark to open the scoring after John Evans set up a Robert Cronin shot on goal. Waterloo goalie Charlie Glockner couldn’t locate the puck in the blue pant and Pierce drove the net and jammed it into the net while four Waterloo defenders tried to clear.
Max Burkholder doubled the lead with his first USHL goal at 13:31. Cronin won a battle along the left wall and fed Burkholder at the middle of the blueline. Burkholder took a couple of strides in before blasting a slap shot through an Evans screen and inside the left post.
But the Black Hawks stopped the momentum 55 seconds later, when defenseman David Gucciardi joined the rush and squeezed a shot past Parik for his fourth goal of the year.
Neither team scored in the second period or for much of the third. But the Saints tallied a pair of insurance markers in the final minute to seal the victory.
Kenny Connors scored an empty net goal, set up by Primo Self, for his second of the season at the 19:00 mark. Gucciardi hit him well after the goal to take an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Just 19 seconds later, Cronin completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Ryan Alexander and Evans to account for the final margin.