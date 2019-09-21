PATCH GROVE, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team earned a much-needed win on the road Friday night, handing River Ridge a 24-21 loss, its first of the season. The host Timberwolves (4-1, 2-1) made it a three-point game with 3:01 remaining in fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from Cole Crubel to Bryan Barrita, but the Potosi/Cassville got first down runs from Frank Kruser to run out the clock for the win.
Kruser finished the game with 125 yards for Potosi/Cassville while running for one touchdown and catching another.
“We knew coming in this was a must-win game for us,” Kruser said. “Ridge is a very good team, and we were coming off a very disappointing loss last week. This win was huge for us; we all wanted to win for Cal [Collins].”
Collins left the game via ambulance with 3 minutes remaining in the final quarter.
“It really puts everything in perspective in a big time hurry,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “I am beyond proud of these kids for getting back on the field after that. They fight for each other.”
The Timberwolves scored first on 4-yard run from Will Esser with 3:47 remaining in the first quarter.
Esser finished the game with 38 carries for 177 yards.
Potosi/Cassville (3-2, 1-2) wouldn’t answer until the second quarter on a 19-yard run from Kruser. The PAT failed, keeping the Wolves up, 7-6.
The Potosi/Cassville defense then came up with a pick-6 on a 24-yard Levi Hampton interception return to put them up, 12-7, going into the second half.
Quarterback Ben Udelhofen then connected with Kruser for a 21-yard score with 9:42 remaining for an 18-7 lead. Udelhofen finished the night 8-for-11 for 142 yards passing.
He then connected with Gunnar Stappert for a 31 yard score with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter. Stappert was also picked off a Timberwolf pass in the first half.
River Ridge made the score 24-14 on a 1-yard run from Crubel to end the third quarter. His pass to Barrita came following an 8-minute drive to make it a one possession game.
Potosi/Cassville then used a pair of 13-yard runs from Kruser to run out the clock for the win.