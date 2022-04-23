In the frenzy of a playoff-style hockey game Friday night, Philip Svedeback kept his cool when it mattered the most.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints goaltender made 33 saves in regulation and overtime, then stopped all three shootout attempts in a 3-2 victory over Cedar Rapids in front of a season-high 2,905 fans at Mystique Community Ice Center. Kenny Connors scored the lone goal in the skills competition to give the Saints the extra standings point and their eighth consecutive win.
“The last time I went to a shootout against them, it was when I was just coming back from an injury and we lost that game, so it feels really good to bounce back and win this one,” Svedeback, who improved to 15-7-2-1 with a 2.95 goals against average and .910 save percentage, said of a game Jan. 28 in Cedar Rapids. “This felt a lot like a playoff game with a lot of whistles and a lot of roughing penalties.
“But we did a really good job of keeping our heads and not letting them get under our skin. That’s the kind of game they like to play.”
The Dupaco Cowbell Cup and the playoff positions for both teams will come down to tonight’s regular-season finale in Cedar Rapids. The Saints need just one point to win the Cowbell Cup and the RoughRiders must win in regulation to claim supremacy among the USHL’s three Eastern Iowa teams.
In the more important race, Dubuque trails Chicago by just one point for first place in the Eastern Conference but owns the tie-breaker on the Steel if both finish with the same amount of points. Cedar Rapids and Team USA, which plays Youngstown, both have 60 points and the RoughRiders own the tie-breaker for the sixth and final playoff spot in the East.
Connors gave the Saints an early lead in the shootout by scoring in the bottom of the first round. He skated in from the left wing and rifled a shot between the legs of goaltender Bruno Bruveris.
“I didn’t want to go into it with the mindset of just one move. I wanted to keep my options open,” Connors said. “I talked to (backup goalie) Paxton (Geisel) before I went out. Obviously, he sees me a lot in shootouts in practice, and he told me what moves worked on him and what he liked.
“It’s huge to score that first one in the shootout, especially if you shoot second in a round. You put the other team in a little bit of a hole, and maybe they start gripping their sticks a little harder. And Phil did a great job of keeping us in front and not letting them get a step on us.”
Cedar Rapids owned a clear territorial advantage in the opening 10 minutes. The RoughRiders went on the power play just 41 seconds into the game and quickly fired four shots on Svedeback en route to a 14-8 advantage in the period.
But, an undisciplined roughing penalty by Andy Moore while Dubuque’s Ryan Beck and Cedar Rapids’ Liam Lesakowski scuffled gave Dubuque its first power play and led to the first goal at the 18:44 mark of the period. Just 15 seconds into the man advantage, Nikita Borodayenko took a pass from Stephen Halliday low in the right faceoff circle, shook off his check and snapped a wrist shot into the top left corner of the net behind Bruveris.
Connor Kurth also picked up an assist on Borodayenko’s 18th goal of the season, but Tristan Lemyre and Samuel Sjolund also contributed to pressuring the RoughRiders during the brief power play after Halliday won a faceoff in the Cedar Rapids zone.
The Saints had the first golden scoring opportunity of the second period, when Connors sprung Lemyre for a breakaway just 40 seconds into the frame. But Bruveris made a big glove save to keep it a one-goal game.
Kurth doubled the lead at the 10:58 mark of the second period with his 35th goal of the season. Halliday carried into the Cedar Rapids zone, but defenseman Joe Fleming angled him out of a scoring chance. Halliday spotted a late-arriving Kurth, who ripped a one-timer past Bruveris.
The RoughRiders finally solved Svedeback on their third power play of the night. Travis Shoudy ripped a slap shot from the left faceoff circle past Svedeback for his seventh goal of the season at 17:38 of the second period. Eric Pohlkamp and Fleming recorded the assists.
The RoughRiders struck again on the power play to tie the game, 2-2, at the 1:12 mark of the third period. Adam Flammang wired a one-timer from the slot after taking a Brendan Fitzgerald pass.
“There were a few unfortunate calls that went the other way, and, to Cedar Rapids’ credit, they capitalized on their power plays to get back in it,” Kurth said. “But that’s something you’re going to face in playoff hockey a lot of times. The moral of the story is to stay out of the penalty box. We knew that going in, and we’re going to have to be better (tonight).”
With 3:20 remaining in regulation, Borodayenko sprung Jackson Hallum for another breakaway. But, again, Bruveris came up with the big save to keep it in tied.
Cedar Rapids went 2-for-5 with the man advantage, while the Saints scored on 1 of 4 power plays. The RoughRiders outshot the Saints, 35-24.
“This was a lot like playoff hockey,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “The ice wasn’t very good, so the puck was bouncing and didn’t lay flat very often. You have to keep it simple and capitalize on your chances when you get them.”