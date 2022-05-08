With a historic season on the line, the University of Dubuque men’s lacrosse team came through at the buzzer.
Freshman Sam Todd scored the golden goal with 41 seconds left in overtime and just 1 second left on the shot clock to lift the University of Dubuque men’s lacrosse team to an 11-10 victory over Lake Forest College on Saturday in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference tournament championship game at Oyen Field.
“It was a close game to the end. I’m just glad we ended it,” said Todd, a midfielder from St. Louis. “It feels pretty great.”
The Spartans (12-7) swept the MLC regular season and tournament championships and have clinched a berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament, all of which are program firsts. UD will find out who and where it plays at nationals during a selection show tonight at 8 p.m.
“I kept preaching to the guys that if we do our best, whatever happens is what happens and it doesn’t change anything,” said Spartans seventh-year coach Kasey Burst. “It doesn’t change the fact that we’ve had a great season. Obviously, this is the way you want to do it and it’s an awesome feeling. I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet.”
Aidan Culligan, Zach Schmitt and Giovanni Silva scored two goals apiece for the Spartans against the Foresters (9-7). Gavin Hughes added five assists with a goal, while Todd, Ben Farraday, Tyler Phipps and Kyle Hephner each scored for the Spartans.
“We’ve never made it to a conference championship game as a program,” said freshman defender Ryan Doyle, who earned the MLC’s Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors this season. The Brighton, Mich., native also set a Division III national record for forced turnovers in a season, moving his total up to 98 with four more against the Foresters. “We proved everybody wrong and we’re excited.”
The teams played to a 3-3 stalemate after the first period, then traded goals again to make it 4-4 in the second. But, with 34 seconds until the halftime break, Hephner launched a shot that found the net to hand the Spartans a 5-4 lead at intermission.
“These are great, fun games to watch as a coach,” Burst said. “These are fun to win. As a coach, you’d rather not have to win it like this. But at the same time it’s poetry, back and forth, that’s the way the game goes. Lots of runs. We went up, they answered. We dug deep. We’ve never been in this situation before, so just proud of the guys.”
Dubuque got hot to open the third period, as Culligan scored just 1:05 into the frame and seconds later Hughes scored from long range to drop Lake Forest into a 7-4 hole at the 13:28 mark. But the Foresters found the answer, responding with three unanswered goals to tie the game again with 6:51 left in the third.
“It was tough. Our defense stuck it in there,” Doyle said. “Our goalie, Ryan (Gartner), he killed it back there the whole game. We appreciate him working hard. All the guys on defense, we just worked our butts off in there.”
Again, the Spartans answered with three unanswered goals of their own to take a 10-7 lead heading into the final period. Silva snuck into perfect position to the left of the net to score at the 5:48 mark, then scored again from the same position at 3:33. Schmitt bounced a shot into the net with 1:28 left.
“It was a great game,” Todd said. “Back and forth all the way through overtime but we got the win. It feels great.”
The fourth period belonged to Lake Forest, as the Spartans tried to hang on with their offense going cold. Bode Rubright connected for a score with 2:46 to play to cut the deficit to 10-9, and Gartner made a great save with 1:30 to go to preserve the UD lead. However, Trip Gaston scored unassisted with 6 seconds left to draw even and force overtime.
“It was my fault,” Burst said. “I had two timeouts left, and I knew they were going to pressure us, so after that first timeout we tried to kill clock. But, we knew there was a difference between shot clock and game clock so at some point they were going to get it back. I told the guys if they got in trouble I would bail them out with another timeout. They were so deep I just couldn’t really see what was happening from the sideline, and in retrospect I should have called a timeout there. They had just enough time to squeeze one more in.”
During the 4-minute extra period, the Spartans failed on their first offensive trip before denying the Foresters. With the game clock approaching 40 seconds and the shot clock at its end, Todd was able to fire a shot that ended the game and prevented the Foresters from having a final chance at the win.
“There was about 3 seconds left (on the shot clock), and Gavin’s coming around the back and he’s trying to feed me in the crease, we miss it, and then it comes to me and we get one shot and we hit it,” Todd said. “It went in. Definitely glad it did.”
Todd fell to the turf in celebration, and the dogpile from his teammates was on.
“It was amazing,” Doyle said. “I saw 1 second left and he shot it and scored. What a play. What an amazing play, it was awesome.”
For these Spartans, it was the perfect end to one chapter of the season and the beginning of the next.
“A lot of teams would crumble in a situation like that when a team takes the winds out of your sails like that,” Burst said. “The guys answered on the faceoff, getting a huge stop on defense, and then going down and icing it. Just a credit to these guys, they’ve been gritty all year.”