University of Northern Iowa receiver Sam Schnee (23) will serve as a captain during his redshirt senior year this fall. The former Dubuque Senior standout is also a preseason all-Missouri Valley Conference pick.

Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee will serve on the leadership group for the University of Northern Iowa football team this fall.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound redshirt senior running back joined Theo Day, Khristian Boyd, Matt Cook, Woo Governor and Chase Arends as captains for head coach Mark Farley. Day and Boyd were picked by the coaching staff, while Governor, Schnee, Arends and Cook earned the honor in a vote of their teammates at the end of camp.

