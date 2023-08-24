Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee will serve on the leadership group for the University of Northern Iowa football team this fall.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound redshirt senior running back joined Theo Day, Khristian Boyd, Matt Cook, Woo Governor and Chase Arends as captains for head coach Mark Farley. Day and Boyd were picked by the coaching staff, while Governor, Schnee, Arends and Cook earned the honor in a vote of their teammates at the end of camp.
Schnee earned preseason second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference accolades from the league coaches and Phil Steele Magazine. Last season, he landed all-MVFC Honorable Mention and Phil Steele all-MVFC third team honors after catching 48 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded a career-high 143 yards on five catches against Utah Tech. Off the field, Schnee earned a spot on the MVFC Honor Roll and the Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award.
In 37 career games, Schnee has 82 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has 37 rushing attempts for 137 yards and two scores.
Another former Dubuque prep standout also landed preseason second-team all-MVC accolades. Noah Pettinger, a redshirt freshman punter from Dubuque Hempstead, landed a spot on the MVC All-Newcomer Team after he recorded 16 punts for 686 yards (42 yards per punt) in eight games a year ago. He had a long of 52 yards against Utah Tech and South Dakota State and recorded three punts of 50-or-more yards with just one touchback on the season. Pettinger also earned a spot on the MVFC Honor Roll last fall.
The Panthers will kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Iowa State.
Parker named A-R-C woman of year — The American Rivers Conference named former Loras College cross country and track & field standout Kassie Parker as its 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee. The Guttenberg, Iowa, native was a seven-time national champion, leaving her mark as one of the best distance runners to ever come through Division III.
Now in its 33rd year, the NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers. Nominees for the honor meet the four pillars of the Woman of the Year Award, which are academics, athletics, service and leadership.
Parker graduated from Loras in 2023 with a degree in psychology and kinesiology with a minor in coaching. She posted a 3.46 undergraduate GPA, and her accomplishments allowed for her to be named the USTFCCCA Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose 10 nominees from each division to make up the national Top 30 honorees, and the top 30 honorees will be announced in October. The overall Woman of the Year will be announced in January.
UW-La Crosse’s Lawrence up for national honors — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence has been selected as the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conferences’s nominee for both the NCAA and Division III Commissioner’s Association Women’s Sport Student-Athlete of the Year awards.
Lawrence, a native of Benton, Wis., was a member of indoor and outdoor track & field teams, as well as the women’s volleyball team (2018-21). She graduated with a 3.79 grade point average, while majoring in biology with a biomedical sciences emphasis and minoring in chemistry and nutrition.
In track & field, she helped lead UW-La Crosse to the 2023 NCAA Division III indoor and outdoor national titles. She was also a member of six conference championship teams. Lawrence was an 11-time All-American in outdoor competition, while collecting six All-American accolades during indoor action.
Drake picked for 2nd in MVC volleyball poll — The Drake University women’s volleyball team has been picked as the preseason runner-up in the Missouri Valley Conference coaches poll. Northern Iowa earned seven of the 12 first-place votes for 135 poll points, just two ahead of Drake and its three first-place votes.
Last season, Drake finished with runner-up finishes in the MVC and postseason NIVC tournaments. The Bulldogs notched a program-record 30 wins.
The Bulldogs’ roster includes former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic defensive specialist/libero who earned second-team all-MVC accolades a year ago. As a junior, Wills recorded a team-high 728 digs, also the second-most in the MVC and the second-most in a single season in Drake history. She played in 140 sets and 38 matches, totaled 92 assists and had a season-high 37 digs against Boston College in the NIVC title match on Dec. 14.
Wills has 1,258 career digs, the seventh-most in program history.
Wartburg tops A-R-C football poll —Wartburg College, which went 13-1 overall en route to the NCAA Division III semifinals last season, earned the No. 1 spot in the ARC preseason football poll of coaches. The Knights went 8-0 in league play and landed all but one first-place vote, with Coe College earning the other. Central College (7-3 overall, 5-3 A-R-C), Coe (7-3, 6-2), the University of Dubuque (6-4, 6-2) and Loras College (5-5, 5-3) rounded out the top five in the nine-team poll.
Former area preps named preseason all-American — Five former area football players earned NCAA Division III preseason all-American accolades from D3football.com. Wartburg senior linebacker Owen Grover, a Beckman standout, earned a spot on the first-team defense.
Wartburg senior running back Hunter Clasen, a former Bellevue standout, made the second-team offense. The second team defense included Wartburg senior defensive tackle Riley Konrardy, a Bellevue grad, and Wartburg junior safety Parker Rochford, a former Edgewood-Colesburg star.
Coe senior defensive end Alex Aitchison, a former Cascade standout, made the third-team defense.
Coe tops A-R-C volleyball poll — Defending A-R-C champion Coe (27-6, 8-0) received eight of the nine first-place votes in the preseason volleyball poll of coaches. Wartburg (15-11, 7-1) and Dubuque (11-18, 4-4) rank second and third, while Loras (8-19, 2-6) landed at No. 7.
UD 2nd in women’s golf poll — Central College landed all but one first-place vote in the A-R-C women’s golf preseason poll, while Dubuque had the other and sat in second in the poll. The Dutch averaged 317 strokes last season, while the Spartans averaged 329. Dubuque returns two all-conference players — Hempstead grad Morgan Hawkins and Brook Bunjes — from a year ago.
Loras is ninth in the coaches’ poll.
Loras tops A-R-C soccer polls — Loras is the A-R-C coaches’ pick to win both the men’s and women’s soccer league titles this fall. The men went 10-6-2 overall and 5-1-2 in the league to take the regular-season crown, while the No. 15-ranked women went 18-1-3 overall, 8-0 in the league and won the conference tournament before reaching the NCAA’s Sweet 16.
The Dubuque men (8-7-4, 3-2-3) landed at No. 6 in the preseason poll. The Spartans’ women’s squad (6-5-7, 3-2-3) earned the No. 5 spot in the poll.