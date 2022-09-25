Grant Glausser can take over a game. But as defenses creep closer to the line of scrimmage to stop Western Dubuque’s star running back, other options emerge.
Daviyon Gaston took advantage of his chances Friday night to help the Bobcats rout Marion, 42-7, in Epworth, Iowa.
“Every game, everyone is stepping up doing their job. And doing well,” said Gaston, who caught four passes for 90 yards and a momentum-swinging touchdown.
Glausser has established himself as the focal point of WD’s offense, considering he’s run for 748 yards and eight touchdowns.
Caleb Klein is the team’s leading receiver, but Gaston is the sneaky speedster. And he can make tough leaping catches, like he did on a 17-yard dart from freshman quarterback Brett Harris just before halftime.
He burned the Marion defense in the second half to set up another touchdown midway through the third quarter, coming back to the ball to make the catch and then fight for extra yardage on a 42-yard reception.
“I love having him on the perimeter. He gives our guys fits in practice every day and he’s a great route runner,” Bobcats coach Justin Penner said. “I think the most impressive thing, though, is that he shortens passes. He came back to the ball on that explosive play and he came a long ways back to the ball. I’m really impressed, obviously with his route running and what have you, but when he shortens passes and knows how to compete for the football, that helps us an awful lot.”
Gaston, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior, has 10 receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns this season. He is averaging 7.3 yards on four punt returns.
Glausser gave WD an injury scare in the second half, going down with what appeared to be a right knee injury. He stayed down on the ground for a while, but walked off without a noticeable limp.
He said after the game he initially feared he had torn a ligament.
“I didn’t know what happened, I couldn’t move it for a second,” he said. “And then it all came back, just had to stretch it.”
Golden Eagles tough on ‘D’again — Dubuque Wahlert intercepted two more passes and recovered a fumble while allowing just 3.4 rushing yards per attempt in Friday night’s Iowa Class 2A District 4 tilt against North Fayette Valley.
Alex Eisbach and Jerren Gille each intercepted passes, with Eisbach taking his all the way back for a touchdown, and Tom Scherr recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Golden Eagles, who have forced 12 turnovers this season.
Wahlert (4-1, 2-0 2A-4) has a key showdown next week against Waukon (2-3, 2-0). The Eagles play at Oelwein (2-3, 2-0) in Week 7 before hosting Jesup (1-4, 0-2) in their Oct. 14 regular-season finale.
Ram among state leaders — Walker Tart commands the attention of opposing defenses, and can still break through to make a play.
Dubuque Senior’s receiver caught eight passes for 59 yards in a 38-0 loss to Class 5A No. 4-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday. He currently ranks second in Class 5A with 528 receiving yards, and is third with 34 receptions and five touchdowns.
Menster continues ground surge — Despite Friday’s 42-14 defeat to Waterloo Columbus, Cascade senior running back Jack Menster rushed for 167 yards on 22 carries, including a 42-yard touchdown in the first half. It was the third straight game Menster has eclipsed the 100-yard mark and is averaging 181 yards on the ground during that span.
Balanced Blackhawks — Stockton steamrolled West Carroll on Saturday, 64-8, and several Blackhawks got a taste of the end zone. Dustin Oppold, Karl Hubb, Jace Phillips, Alex Altfillisch, Parker Luke, Brady Haas and Zaidin Arand all found the end zone on offense. Noah Hess joined the fun on defense with an interception return for a touchdown.
Winter storm warning — George Winter was already having a big season for River Ridge (Ill.).
He had a huge night Friday.
Winter ran the ball just 15 times for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and added four receptions for 47 yards and a score in the Wildcats’ 52-28 victory over Rockford Christian Life.
Winter, who tallied 278 yards from scrimmage and three TDs last week, now has 818 rushing yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 13 receptions, 169 receiving yards and three more TDs.
Wisconsin playoff outlook — Darlington (5-1, 4-0) is the only area team to have already clinched a playoff berth in Wisconsin, where teams need a winning conference record to qualify.
Potosi/Cassville (5-1, 3-1) beat Pecatonica/Argyle, 64-6, on Saturday and can clinch a playoff spot, and shake up the Six Rivers Conference title race, with a win next week over Black Hawk/Warren.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (4-2, 3-1) and Lancaster (5-1, 3-1) can also clinch playoff berths in Week 7.
