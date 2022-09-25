09162022-football2-ar.jpg
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Daviyon Gaston (2) runs with the ball during a Sept. 16 game against Dubuque Hempstead. Gaston had four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 win over Marion on Friday.

 ADAM RANG/Telegraph Herald

Grant Glausser can take over a game. But as defenses creep closer to the line of scrimmage to stop Western Dubuque’s star running back, other options emerge.

Daviyon Gaston took advantage of his chances Friday night to help the Bobcats rout Marion, 42-7, in Epworth, Iowa.

Danny Miller contributed

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.