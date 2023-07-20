07172023-wdvsharlanbaseball9-sg.JPG
Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then connects with a pitch during the Bobcats’ Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal victory Monday in Iowa City. Then was one of 31 area players to be named to IHSBCA all-district teams.

 Stephen Gassman / Telegraph Herald

A total of 31 area players earned all-district accolades from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Wednesday, including 18 first-team selections.

Western Dubuque led the way with four first-team all-Northeast District selections in Class 3A. They included senior first baseman Isaac Then, junior second baseman Jake Goodman, senior outfielder Caleb Klein and freshman outfielder Brett Harris.

