The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Maiah Domask on Wednesday was named the recipient of the 2021 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Judy Kruckman Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Award.
A senior from Waupun, Wis., Domask is majoring in psychology and Spanish and owns a 3.67 grade point average. She is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.
Domask is a three-time all-WIAC first team selection, on Wednesday becoming just the third individual in program history to accomplish the feat. A two-year team captain, she has led the Pioneers in scoring the last two seasons and topped the conference with 12 double-doubles during the 2019-20 campaign.
The WIAC Scholar-Athlete Award is named after Judy Kruckman who served as Assistant Commissioner for the WIAC from 1996-98 and as commissioner of the Wisconsin Women’s Intercollegiate Athletic Conference from October 1984 to September 1996. She was inducted into the WIAC Hall of Fame in 2012.
In order to be nominated for the scholar-athlete award, a student-athlete must have a minimum 3.50 grade point average. In addition, she must be in her last year of competition, or on schedule to graduate this academic year, and have competed for a minimum of two years. The award is based on academic achievements, athletics accomplishments and involvement in other campus activities, organizations and community service projects.
Platteville guard Caitlyn Tipton, a senior from Rosendale, Wis., made the WIAC honorable mention squad. Brianna Leahy, a junior from Shullsburg, represented the Pioneers on the sportsmanship team.
On Tuesday, Platteville’s Justin Fox was named the recipient of the WIAC Max Sparger Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Award.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
East Dubuque 62, West Carroll 17 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Eben Sertle scored nine points as the Warriors improved to 15-1 with the blowout win. The Warriors visit Warren on Friday and host Scales Mound on Saturday to conclude the season.
Orangeville 62, Stockton 56 — At Stockton, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey went off for 28 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Blackhawks. Ian Broshous added 14 points and Caleb Mammoser chipped in 11 for Stockton. Orangeville got 15 apiece from Nathan Anderson and Zach Baker.
Scales Mound 75, Warren 57 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 20 points, Collin Fosler had 19, Ben Werner added 16 and Zayden Ellsworth contributed 10 as the Hornets improved to 11-3. Warren got 14 points from Mathew Riedl and 10 from Brayden Bohnsack.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Cornell 2 — At Loras: Jade Casper floored 18 kills, Jackie Alberto and Lyndsi Wilgenbusch had 15 apiece and Moira Mixan delivered 14 as the Duhawks won, 29-27, 25-19, 22-25, 25-27, 15-8. Danielle Amonica put up 45 assists as the No. 21-ranked Duhawks improved to 5-1.
Coe 3, Dubuque 2 — At Dubuque: Kaylynn Murray put up 24 assists, and Darby Hawtrey contributed 11 kills, but the Spartans dropped a 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 14-25, 15-2 decision.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, Health Sciences & Pharmacy 2 — At St. Louis: Mike Jenkins had 27 kills and Eric Schmidt put up 28 assists as the Pride won, 24-26, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12.
North Central 3, Loras 1 — At Naperville, Ill.: Dorian Fiorenza delivered 15 kills, but the Duhawks dropped a 27-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21 decision.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Dubuque 20, Clarke 6 — At University of Dubuque: Tanner Weis scored four goals, Gavin Hughes chipped in three and 10 other Spartans (2-2) found the back of the net. Marcus Lopez and Micah Sundman each scored twice for Clarke (0-1).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Loras 21, Edgewood 8 — At Rock Bowl: Clare Bunn scored seven goals, Marianne Gleason added six and Hannah Medina and Erin Conley added three apiece as the Duhawks improved to 2-1.