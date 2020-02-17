A capsule look at area Class 4A & 5A girls regional basketball tournaments:
Dubuque Hempstead
Regional — Class 5A, Region 1
Record — 12-9
Regional field — Dubuque Hempstead, Davenport Central (9-11), Bettendorf (14-7), Iowa City High (20-0), Iowa City Liberty (3-17)
Schedule — First round: Davenport Central at Hempstead, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Semifinals: Hempstead/Davenport Central winner at Bettendorf, Saturday, 5 p.m., Iowa City Liberty at Iowa City High, Saturday, 5 p.m.; Final: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Hempstead statistical leaders — Riley Kay (14.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg), Kaylie Springer (7.7 ppg, 2.6 apg), Corinne Meier (7.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Morgan Hawkins (7 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Sydney Paulsen (4.7 ppg, 1.8 apg)
Outlook — The Mustangs drew a harsh bracket, as anyone trying to unseat top-ranked and unbeaten Iowa City High faces a tough road ahead. Hempstead has a path that could reach the regional final, however, starting with Davenport Central at home on Wednesday. Bettendorf would be tough on the road in the semis but Hempstead has the talent to win that one; however, it would take one of the biggest upsets of all of regionals if the Mustangs could take down the Little Hawks on their home floor to get Hempstead to the state tournament for the first time ever.
Dubuque Senior
Regional — Class 5A, Region 6
Record — 9-12
Regional field — Dubuque Senior, Indianola (15-6), Des Moines East (6-15), Cedar Falls (17-4), Ankeny Centennial (12-9)
Schedule — First round: Des Moines East at Indianola, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Semifinals: Dubuque Senior at Cedar Falls, Saturday, 5 p.m., Des Moines East/Indianola winner at Ankeny Centennial, Saturday, 5 p.m.; Final: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Senior statistical leaders — Ella Noel (10.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Lindsey Eimers (12.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.6 apg), Anna Kruse (6.4 ppg, 3 rpg), Kayla Grall (5 ppg, 2 rpg), Olivia Baxter (3.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg)
Outlook — The Rams, much like Hempstead, didn’t have much luck in their regional draw with No. 5-ranked Cedar Falls. However, the Rams played the Tigers close in Cedar Falls on Feb. 4 before falling, 61-34. Senior was only trailing by three at the end of the first quarter and trailed by five at halftime, but only scored 12 points in the second half as the Tigers pulled away. If the Rams find the right anecdote to get by the Tigers, they certainly have the talent to beat any of the remaining three teams in the regional final and return to state for the first time since 1994.
Dubuque Wahlert
Regional — Class 4A, Region 3
Record — 7-14
Regional field — Dubuque Wahlert, Waterloo East (0-21), Decorah (11-9), Charles City (5-16), Waverly-Shell Rock (18-2), Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-7)
Schedule — First round: Waterloo East at Dubuque Wahlert, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Charles City at Decorah, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Semifinals: Waterloo East/Wahlert winner at Waverly-Shell Rock, Saturday, 5 p.m., Charles City/Decorah winner at Cedar Rapids Xavier, Saturday, 5 p.m.; Final: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Wahlert statistical leaders — Mary Kate King (9 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.4 spg), Ana Chandlee (8 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Allie Kutsch (8.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.6 apg), Morgan Herrig (7.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Emma Donovan (6.2 ppg, 5 rpg)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles earned about the easiest first-round draw you could ask for in a winless Trojans program that Wahlert whipped, 58-26, early in the season. The trouble will come in the semis against sixth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock, a team that has made it to the state tournament for five straight seasons and is looking to make it six. However, Wahlert is always a handful in the 4A field and while it hasn’t reached state since 2013, the Eagles are never an easy out.
Western Dubuque
Regional — Class 4A, Region 4
Record — 6-15
Regional field — Western Dubuque, Clinton (2-19), Maquoketa (16-5), West Delaware (2-19), Center Point-Urbana (19-2), DeWitt Central (17-3)
Schedule — First round: Clinton at Western Dubuque, Wednesday, 7 p.m., West Delaware at Maquoketa, Wednesday, 7 p.m.; Semifinals: Clinton/Western Dubuque winner at Center Point-Urbana, Saturday, 6 p.m., West Delaware/Maquoketa winner at DeWitt Central, Saturday, 5 p.m.; Final: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at highest remaining ranked team, 7 p.m.
Western Dubuque statistical leaders — Jenna Fiedler (12 ppg, 2.8 apg), Emma Gile (9.4 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Maddy Maahs (9 ppg, 4.1 rpg), Ashley Costello (4 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Abigail Kluesner (2 ppg, 4.5 rpg)
Outlook — Similar to Wahlert, the Bobcats have drawn a very winnable game in the opening round against the River Queens, but it’s the semifinal at fourth-ranked Center Point-Urbana that will likely halt WD’s season. The Bobcats are losing games in ways rarely seen under Amy Ostwinkle, but a lack of consistent playmakers other than Jenna Fieldler and Emma Gile has hurt. WD can hope for a postseason win over Clinton to gain some momentum for next season.
Maquoketa Cardinals (16-5)
Maquoketa is in 4A Region 4 and will host West Delaware in a quarterfinal on Wednesday. The Cardinals would travel to No. 10 DeWitt Central (17-3) in the semifinals on Feb. 22. Senior Nell Sybesma has led the Cards this season (17.2 ppg, 8.2 rpg), along with Autumn Dykstra (14 ppg).
Class 5A Top 10
1. Iowa City High
2. West Des Moines Dowling
3. Johnston
4. Waukee
5. Cedar Falls
6. Southeast Polk
7. Waterloo West
8. Davenport North
9. Cedar Rapids Prairie
10. Urbandale
Class 4A Top 10
1. North Scott
2. Marion
3. Glenwood
4. Center Point-Urbana
5. Ballard
6. Waverly-Shell Rock
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
8. Gilbert
9. Cedar Rapids Xavier
10. DeWitt Central
STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Monday, March 2
Class 5A quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 3
Class 4A quarterfinals
Thursday, March 5
Class 5A & Class 4A semifinals
Friday, March 6
Class 5A championship game, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Class 4A championship game, 3 p.m.