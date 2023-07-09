07092023-kiyasteger.jpg
Western Dubuque’s Kiya Steger pitches during the Bobcats’ Iowa Class 4A regional semifinal against Decorah on Saturday in Farley, Iowa. Western Dubuque won, 3-0.

 SOPHIA BITTER / For the Telegraph Herald

FARLEY, Iowa — Kiya Steger and the Western Dubuque Bobcats advanced to the Iowa Class 4A Region 8 championship game after defeating the Decorah Vikings, 3-0, in a regional semifinal on Saturday at Farley Park.

Steger started the game in the circle for the Bobcats, striking out six batters, walking one, and scattering the Vikings’ only two hits.

