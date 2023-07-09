FARLEY, Iowa — Kiya Steger and the Western Dubuque Bobcats advanced to the Iowa Class 4A Region 8 championship game after defeating the Decorah Vikings, 3-0, in a regional semifinal on Saturday at Farley Park.
Steger started the game in the circle for the Bobcats, striking out six batters, walking one, and scattering the Vikings’ only two hits.
“Kiya has been pitching great all year. And when our defense plays good, we don’t give up many runs,” Western Dubuque coach Rex Massey said. “Our defense made every play, no errors.”
Recommended for you
The game was an overall pitchers’ duel.
Over the first four innings, both teams combined for just four hits. The scoring finally opened up in the fifth inning.
Decorah collected their second single after opposing pitcher Clara Hjelle roped the ball into center field. Hjelle made it to second base after a fielder’s choice groundout went to third baseman Melanie Runde, who tossed the ball to first baseman Gabby Kaiser.
That ended up being the closest the Vikings came to scoring a run, as the following batter struck out and the final out of the inning was a groundout to shortstop Carson Koerperich.
The Bobcats sent eight batters to the plate when they got their turn in the bottom half.
Anna Haverland led off the inning with an infield single, out-running a throw from shortstop Bryar Duwe. Erica Ernzen followed with a walk. After a flyout to the third baseman, Steger stepped to the plate and roped a double over the right fielder’s head on the first pitch, scoring Haverland and Ernzen. After a fielder’s choice, Kaiser brought Steger home with a single for a 3-0 lead.
Steger credited assistant coach Dusty Berning for the team’s approach that led to their hitting success this season
“He works with us on hitting pitches on the outside corner and staying on top of the ball so we don’t hit pop flies,” she said.
Having played so many games in the Mississippi Valley Conference, and finishing a game out of the MVC Valley Division championship, the Bobcats are prepared for close games.
“Fortunately, we’ve had a lot of close games this year,” said Massey. “Our girls don’t get rattled.”
The Bobcats (28-9) will host Maquoketa (26-9) in Tuesday’s regional final at Farley Park with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.