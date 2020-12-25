For the fifth time this season, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have a game postponed because minimum standards could not be met regarding coronavirus protocol.
The Saints’ game at Green Bay, scheduled for Saturday night, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. It marks the first time in a month that Dubuque has had a game postponed.
Dubuque was scheduled to play at Waterloo on Thanksgiving Night, but the USHL postponed the game. The Saints have rescheduled home games against Youngstown (Nov. 13) and Muskegon (Nov. 20-21).