Dubuque Hempstead earned a runner-up finish with 77 team points on Tuesday night at the Mississippi Valley Conference girls indoor track & field meet at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Mustangs finished second behind Iowa City Liberty’s 87 points. Dubuque Wahlert took third with 68 points, while Western Dubuque was sixth with 62 and Dubuque Senior eighth out of 13 teams with 46.
Hempstead set a school record in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:33.15 behind Sophia Dallal, Maddie Digman, Isabel Brauhn and Kaylee Herrig. Wahlert finished second with Jamie Schmid, Ellie Meyer, Josie Belken and Ellie Kirby in 10:35.60.
Hempstead’s Camdyn Kay captured the high jump title with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Natalie Schlichte took third in the long jump for the Mustangs at 15-06 3/4.
Keelee Leitzen placed fourth in the 400 for the Mustangs with a personal record of 1:02.68. Mya Curry took fifth in the 60 hurdles for Hempstead with a PR of 10.53.
Emily Klein finished third in the 200 for the Mustangs in 27.71.
City runners went 1-2 in the 3,000, as Senior’s Kaitlyn Miller took the gold in 11:07.87 and Hempstead’s Evie Henneberry was right behind in 11:13.27.
Miller earned another title for the Rams in the 800, finishing in 2:31.02. Hempstead’s Ellie Hermiston was fifth at 2:49.18.
Hempstead also had a fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen took home gold in the 60-meter dash in 7.99 seconds. Teammate Meghan McDonald was third in 8.18 and Hempstead’s Emma Hilkin fifth at 8.48.
The Golden Eagles were runner-up in the 1,600 sprint medley relay at 4:37.89 with Olivia Donovan, Brielle Berning, Schmid and Meyer. Hempstead was third and Senior fifth.
Meyer took third in the 1,500 for the Eagles at 5:17.03. Senior’s Georgia Harms was fourth in 5:17.68.
Wahlert earned another first in the 4x200, finishing in 1:50.18 behind McDonald, Emma Donovan, Bella Eisbach and Steffen. The Bobcats were second and Senior fourth.
Western Dubuque captured gold in the 800 sprint medley relay in 1:51.25 with Ava Ramler, Sammy Recker, Brynn Walters and Audrey Biermann. Wahlert was second in 1:53.08 with Bailey Welu, Emma Donovan, McDonald and Steffen. Hempstead was third in 1:56.17 with Hilkin, Ayla Osterkamp, Klein and Leitzen.
The Bobcats earned gold in the 4x100 with Walters, Recker, Ramler and Biermann crossing in 51.76. Wahlert took third.
WD placed third in the shuttle hurdle relay in 47.57 with Natalie Leisen, Audrey Frommelt, Lexi Salow and Brooke Ameskamp.
The Bobcats finished 2-3 in the shot put, as Maddy Maahs was runner-up 36-07 1/2 and Taryn Penney was third at 35-06 1/2. Senior’s Breen Duffy placed fourth with 32-08 1/2.