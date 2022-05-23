Cole Swartz will take timely hitting over volume almost every time.
Despite being outhit, Iowa Class 4A No. 7-ranked Dubuque Hempstead found the holes when it mattered most in a 5-2 victory over Clinton on Monday afternoon in the home opener at Dick Core Field. The Mustangs improved to 4-2, while Clinton finished with a 10-6 advantage in hits playing its first game of the season.
“We’re going to score runs. We always do,” said Swartz, who has gone 7-for-16 (.437) to lead the Mustangs in hitting through six games. “And with this offense, we expected we’d have more than six hits today. But the important thing was we got a lot of those hits when we had runners in scoring position and it mattered the most.
“It was nice to finally play a game at home after kind of a rough week last week. We always get great support here, and it was fun to get a win today.”
The Mustangs split a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheaders with Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City High early last week before winning the last two games, both non-conference affairs.
“We faced some really good competition right off the bat, which is good, because it can be an eye-opener and show you what you need to work on right away,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “We haven’t swung it quite the way I anticipated, but that will come. On the bright side, our pitching has been excellent early on, and I’m really happy with that. I kind of expected it to be flip-flopped, but it’s always a good sign when your pitchers are throwing well this early in the season.”
Jonny Muehring, a junior right-hander, allowed one run while striking out four and scattering seven hits and walking one in 4 1/3 innings of work. Senior Jordan Laden went the rest of the way, allowing one run on three hits with a pair of strikeouts and no free passes.
“With this being their first game of the year, we might have had a little bit of an advantage today,” Muehring said. “I just tried to mix my stuff up and get ahead in the count as much as possible. There’s definitely room for improvement for me, but I’ll definitely take it for the first home game of the season.”
Hempstead gave Muehring an early cushion with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Kellen Strohmeyer and Muehring led off with walks, and Lane Wells and Swartz delivered back-to-back one-out RBI singles up the middle.
Clinton cut its deficit in half on losing pitcher Logan Mulholland’s two-out RBI infield single in the third, but the Mustangs immediately got that run back. Swartz and Brock Booth reached on one-out infield singles, and George Sherlock provided a deep fly ball to center field to make it 3-1.
In the fourth, Strohmeyer drew a one-out walk, Muehring singled and Solen Munson loaded the bases with a hit batsman. Swartz drew a two-out walk to force in the fourth run. An inning later, Sherlock walked and Anthony Houselog laced an RBI single to left to extend the lead to 5-1.
Clinton added an unearned run in the sixth, when Tavian Bailey reached on an error and scored on Ian Thomas’ two-out single to right-centerfield.
