Iowa aced its last test against a surprising Big Ten foe.
The No. 10-ranked Hawkeyes (8-2, 2-1) have another one scheduled for today when they visit No. 14 Rutgers (7-1, 3-1) at 1:05 p.m. in Piscataway, N.J.
And they could have their hands full.
The Scarlet Knights are a perfect 6-0 at home this season, including consecutive wins over Purdue and No. 15 Illinois.
“They’ve got a veteran club; they’ve got multiple scorers; they share the ball,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They’re a team that has an aggressive mindset at both ends. When you hear that you always think defense, and they’ve been a really good defensive team, but they have a very aggressive offensive mindset as well.”
Rutgers leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. missed the Knights’ last game with an ankle injury, but could return today. Harper (23.4 points per game) is one of three players averaging double figures for Rutgers. Montez Mathias averages 15.6 points and Jacob Young scores 15.5 points and leads the Big Ten with 2.4 steals per game. Myles Johnson is second in blocks (2.5) and fourth in rebounding (8.5).
“Harper is one of the best players in the country and I think they’re even better now because (Geo) Baker is back,” McCaffery said. “At the beginning of the year he was hurt and it might have been a blessing for them because Young really blossomed and now they’re all playing together. Mathias has always been really good. I’ve always been a huge Myles Johnson fan. I think he’s one of the best centers in the league, I should say one of the best centers in the country.
“They’ve got a lot of ways they can go with that lineup. It’s a veteran club with depth, with size, and that’s why they’re playing the way they’re playing.”
Iowa, meanwhile, leads the nation in scoring after leading the Big Ten in scoring each of the past two seasons. The Hawkeyes are averaging 94.3 points per game.
Preseason Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza saw his streak of consecutive conference games with at least 20 points end at 18 games in Iowa’s victory over Northwestern on Tuesday.
Iowa has plenty of other options, though, and Jordan Bohannon made the Wildcats pay for double-teaming Garza, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point range and equaling his season high with 24 points in an 87-72 victory.
Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick, Patrick McCaffery and Keegan Murray can also be relied upon to score points in bunches. And that doesn’t even figure in regular rotation pieces Joe Toussaint, Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge.
Part of that depth is what makes it so difficult to prepare to face the Hawkeyes.
“I think every coach aspires to put a team together like that. We feel really good about our team, about the weapons we have,” Fran McCaffery said. “We’re constantly trying to get better at both ends. I think it all starts, in terms of preparation for us, it obviously starts with Garza and goes from there. We’ve got multiple shooters, we ‘ve got guys who can drive, we’ve got productivity coming off the bench with size and length and the ability to score.
“I keep saying this, but the rest of the team is very good, too. You just can’t play 12 or 13 guys. But I’m very excited about those guys when they get their opportunity.”