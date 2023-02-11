If Friday night’s confrontation serves as any indication, the final regular-season meeting between the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders might include plenty of fireworks.

The RoughRiders won, 5-2, at ImOn Arena in a game that included a pair of second-period fights, 60 minutes of chippy play and a late Saints rally. Dubuque has won four of the seven meetings to date and remain atop the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings.

