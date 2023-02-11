If Friday night’s confrontation serves as any indication, the final regular-season meeting between the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders might include plenty of fireworks.
The RoughRiders won, 5-2, at ImOn Arena in a game that included a pair of second-period fights, 60 minutes of chippy play and a late Saints rally. Dubuque has won four of the seven meetings to date and remain atop the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings.
But Cedar Rapids (18-14-4-2) pulled into a tie with Dubuque (19-14-3-1) for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The teams meet at 7:05 p.m. tonight at Dubuque Ice Center, and more than 3,000 tickets have been sold for “I Heart Hockey Night,” sponsored by Medical Associates.
Recommended for you
“This is the fifth game I’ve been a part of between the two of us, and every game has kind of been like a blood bath,” said forward Brayden Morrison, who pulled the Saints within 3-2 in the third period. “They’ve been super physical with guys yapping each other on and off the bench. There’s definitely no love lost between us, that’s for sure. You just have to stick to your game plan and not get all caught up in the stuff they like to pull after the whistle.
“We were right there and had some good momentum going, but it didn’t end up going our way. The best part about it is we get another shot at them (tonight). We’re looking forward to it.”
Cedar Rapids’ Dylan Hryckowian opened the scoring at the 17:58 mark of the first period to end Dubuque goalie Marcus Brannman’s personal shutout streak at 142 minutes, 41 seconds. Hryckowian skated in from the left-wing half wall and fired a shot through traffic and Brannman’s leg pads for his 14th goal of the season. Ryan Walsh and Zaccharya Wisdom picked up assists.
The RoughRiders doubled the lead at the 8:24 mark of the second period on Andy Moore’s seventh goal of the season. Moore collected an errant pass at his own blue line for a breakaway, and his shot clipped Brannman’s left arm before finding the back of the net.
Joel Kjellberg, the younger brother of former Saints defenseman Simon Kjellberg, scored his first USHL goal with 6:10 remaining in the first period to extend Cedar Rapids’ lead to 3-0. Brendan Fitzgerald and Hryckowian assisted on the goal, which Brannman argued.
“The only bad plays we made ended up in the back of our net and the third, in my opinion, was hit with a high stick,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “Now, we’re down, 3-0, in a tough place to play. We were a little disconnected, but it wasn’t like we were awful.”
With 2:59 remaining in the period, Dubuque’s Cole Helm engaged in his first fight of the season. He dropped the gloves with Fitzgerald in a spirit bout with both players landing several punches.
In the final second of the period, Moore delivered a dangerous hit on Saints forward Mikey Burchill near the corner boards, prompting captain Max Burkholder to drop the gloves with Moore. Burkholder ended the bout with a takedown.
The Saints enjoyed a 5-on-3 power play to start the third period but did not convert, giving Cedar Rapids a shot of momentum.
But Shawn O’Donnell ended goalie Bruno Bruveris’ shutout bid at 8:12 of the third period with his third goal of the season. Jayden Jubenvill left a drop pass for James Reeder, who ripped a shot from the point that O’Donnell deflected into the net.
“All night, we were pushing back, which was obvious when you look at the guys who were willing to drop the mitts and go with their guys,” O’Donnell said. “We got a few nice chances late and it was nice to make a push, but we just couldn’t finish it off.
“We get to see them again (tonight). The key is we have to play with emotion but not get too emotional against them. We just have to do what we do and stick with the game plan.”
The Saints pulled within a goal at 11:02, when Morrison jammed a loose puck past Bruveris on a goalmouth scramble. Noah Powell and Will Staring assisted on Morrison’s fifth goal since joining the team in late December. The goal came nine seconds after a Saints power play expired.
But Wisdom gave Cedar Rapids insurance at 15:01 with just one second remaining on a power play. Fitzgerald and Kjellberg assisted. Nick Pierre sealed the win with an empty net goal in the final minute.
Dubuque outshot Cedar Rapids, 21-18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.