The USHL’s holiday break couldn’t come at a better time for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
A 10-day respite should help them put a recent string of snakebitten play in the rear-view mirror for the second half of the season.
On Saturday night, USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U18 squad scored three times in a span of 3:21 in the second period to break open a tie game, then went on to an 8-2 victory at Dubuque Ice Arena.
“We actually played really well tonight against a team with the best players in the country at that age group, so I can’t fault the effort or determination,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We came out with a purpose tonight and deserved a better fate. But life’s not fair sometimes.
“What are we, 11-9-1-1 right now? When we rolled back into town at 9 p.m. on Sept. 3 after that first day of practice up in Madison, if I would have told the guys we’d be two games over .500 at the break, we all would have said, ‘Hmmm, not so bad.’ Big picture, we have a lot of good things going on right now. It’ll be nice to have the break, recharge and come back and get after it after Christmas.”
The Saints spent the first two months of the season practicing in Madison while their home rink completed renovations.
Team USA opened the scoring at 3:42 of the first period, when Beckett Hendrickson converted a 2-on-1 with Will Vote. But Jayden Jubenvill responded with his first USHL goal at the 10:07 mark to tie the game.
Theo Wallberg made an outlet pass to Riley Stuart, who carried into the right corner before backhanding a pass to a wide-open Jubenvill between the faceoff circles. Jubenvill’s shot hit traffic in front and fluttered over goalie Michael Chambre’s shoulder.
“I was kind of hoping to get that first goal out of the way before Christmas, so it feels kind of nice to do that,” Jubenvill said. “Obviously, it’s a confidence booster for me. But we didn’t get the win, so that’s kind of a kick in the butt for the team. We’re going to get a good break, come back and get after it after Christmas.”
Jubenvill’s goal ended Dubuque’s franchise-record goalless drought at 148 minutes, 5 seconds.
Gabe Perreault gave Team USA the lead again at 1:18 of the second when he became lost in coverage and snuck a shot past goalie Paxton Geisel. Jake Sondreal tied it 8:31 later with his second of the campaign.
Oliver Moberg won a faceoff back to Wallberg, who moved it to Sondreal in the right circle. Sondreal reversed the puck to Gavin Cornforth, and scored on the rebound when Chambre stopped the initial shot.
“When you equalize it, it gets your team going and gets the energy back on the bench,” Sondreal said of his power play goal. “Unfortunately, they came right back and shut that down by getting a quick one to go back ahead.
“We possessed the puck and we dominated at times. But, when we made a mistake, we usually made a second and a third mistake right after it, and they capitalized on them.”
Henrickson scored just 41 seconds after Sondreal to give Team USA the lead for good. And Oliver Moore added two more goals in the next 3:41 to stretch the lead to 5-2.
Salvatore Guzzo, Vote and Alex Weiermair added insurance goals it the third period with the Saints pushing to close the gap. Dubuque finished with a 24-21 edge in shots, and backup goalie Max Weilandt stopped both shots he faced in the final 10:17 for Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.