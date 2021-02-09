East Dubuque’s long-awaited boys basketball season finally tipped off on Monday night. The Warriors came away with a win, too.
Jon Montag scored 17 points and Declan Schemmel added 16 as East Dubuque beat Milledgeville, 54-43, on Monday night in Milledgeville, Ill.
Dubuque Wahlert 64, Linn-Mar 63 — At Wahlert Gym: Ben Freed scored a game-high 21 points and Nathan Donovan added 19, and the Golden Eagles edged the Lions.
Dyersville Beckman 55, West Delaware 51 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Jake Gehling scored 21 points to power the Trailblazers past the Hawks.
Cuba City 87, Platteville 53 — At Platteville, Wis.: Max Lucey scored a game-high 24 points as the Cubans rolled to a victory over Platteville.
Cassville 62, Benton 60 — At Benton, Wis.: Robby Roe scored 28 points, Raz Okey added 21, and the Comets clipped the Zephyrs.
River Ridge (Wis.) 68, Shullsburg 56 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Braden Crubel scored 22 points and David Nies added 14 as the Timberwolves improved to 19-0.
Southwestern 57, Boscobel 40 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff scored 17 points as the Wildcats rolled past the Bulldogs.
Fennimore 61, River Valley 55 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson scored 33 points as the Golden Eagles beat the Blackhawks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Linn-Mar 46, Dubuque Wahlert 41 — At Marion, Iowa: Mary Kate King scored 13 points and Emma Donovan had 11 to lead Wahlert in a loss to the Lions.
Dyersville Beckman 33, West Delaware 27 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Jenna Lansing led a balanced effort with seven points as the Trailblazers beat the Hawks.
Prairie du Chien 52, Richland Center 37 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 23 points and Macey Banasik added 13 as the Blackhawks beat the Hornets in a tuneup for the regional opener later this week.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 5, William Carey 4 — At Hattiesburg, Miss.: Travis McFarland went 2-for-3 with a solo homer as the Pride picked up their first win.