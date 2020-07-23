Stephen Halliday appreciated the way the veteran players made him feel at ease during the Dubuque Fighting Saints main camp last summer.
Now, it’s his turn to pay it forward.
The Saints’ camp, which normally takes place in mid-June, opened Wednesday and will run through Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fans will not be allowed in the facility for its duration, and the participating players and their parents will have limited access.
“I’ve been through two main camps in the USHL, so I understand how younger guys go through that period of being a little shy at first,” said Halliday, a University of North Dakota recruit who played one season with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces before joining the Saints last summer. “I also know how much it meant to me to have some of the older guys kind of help me get out of my shell at camp.
“As veterans, it’s our job to not only welcome them to camp and to the rink but also to welcome them to the organization. Everyone did that for me last year, and now it’s our turn to do that for the new guys this season.”
In addition to making the new players feel welcome, the Saints have gone to great lengths to help them feel at ease during a time of so much uncertainty throughout the country. Each player and his family received a lengthy checklist of safety precautions they will be expected to follow for the four-day camp.
That includes players wearing a facial covering, bringing their own water and hand sanitizer, as well as showering back in their hotel rooms. Portable sinks have been set up outside the Mystique entrance, and players have their temperatures taken upon entry.
On Tuesday night, the Saints sent each participant a quick video to illustrate the protocols.
“The organization really went out of its way to make sure everyone at camp feels safe,” said returning veteran Riley Stuart, an Arizona State University recruit. “I’ve been really impressed by everything they’ve done so every player, parent and staff member feels good about being here. It’s a comforting feeling to know you’re part of an organization that looks after its players.
“I’m excited to be here, and I’m glad the organization found a way to make it happen with everything that’s going on. It’ll be good to see my old teammates and the new guys come together and bond in the summertime.”
The Saints’ camp includes six of the nine veterans eligible to return from last season’s team, which finished 33-13-2 and stood in second place overall before the season ended in mid-March because of the pandemic. Tommy Middleton, Reggie Millette, Michael Feenstra and Ian Pierce join Halliday and Stuart at camp, while Robert Cronin, Evan Stella and Aidan McCarthy are not there.
Travel restrictions led to a handful of players not being available for camp. Nearly all of the international players on the organization’s depth chart will not participate this week.
“The goal for every season I’ve been a part of the organization is to win a championship,” said Feenstra, a defenseman committed to Michigan State. “That’s just part of the winning culture they’ve established here.
“And that definitely starts every year at main camp, with everybody showing up, showing what they can do and starting to build a team. We’re all looking forward to it. We still feel like we have some unfinished business after having the season end so early this year.”
The camp includes eight teams of 20 players each, and it will be whittled down to two all-star games on Friday night and Saturday morning. The USHL announced earlier this month its plan to start the season on time and play a full schedule.