FARLEY, Iowa — The opportunities were aplenty and the final score could have been much more lopsided.
But with the way Nathan Roling dealt, his offense provided him more than enough support Friday night as Western Dubuque cruised to an 8-0 win over Crestwood in a Class 3A Substate 3 opener at Farley Park.
The top-seeded Bobcats will meet Benton Community in the semifinals on Monday at Farley Park.
Roling, a senior righthander, stymied the Cadets’ offense throughout, allowing just two hits, striking out 10 and surrendered just one walk in a complete-game shutout.
“We really look for our defense — they’re really good, so I was just trying to throw strikes and let our defense work because I knew they would make the plays,” Roling said.
Western Dubuque’s offense repeatedly threatened all game, placing runners in scoring position in all six of its plate appearances, but was unable to really stretch the lead until a four-run bottom of the sixth made it 8-0.
“We stranded a lot of guys on second and third,” WD head coach Casey Bryant said. “We’ve got some bigger games coming up here where we are going to need to get those two-out RBI hits. We had some bad at-bats early in the game, but we haven’t really seen that slow pitching in a really long time.”
The Bobcats opened the scoring in the second inning when Garrett Kadolph led off with a single and later scored on Brynn Vantiger’s sacrifice fly. Jack Clemens followed with a base hit and Nick Bryant legged out a perfectly placed bunt. Bryant came around to score on Jake Goodman’s sharp grounder that snuck through the Crestwood shortstop, making it 2-0.
Vantiger and Clemens opened the bottom of the fourth with consecutive hits before Bryant dropped down another bunt single that resulted in a run when the throw to first sailed wide. Caleb Klein made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly.
“We got enough key hits to win without sweating it too much,” Casey Bryant said. “Obviously, as a coach, you’d like to see 10 hits with 10 runs without stranding all those guys.”
Meanwhile, Roling was locked in on the mound as he surrendered just two singles and didn’t allow a Cadet baserunner into scoring position until the sixth inning.
As far as he was concerned, WD’s offense was more than sufficient.
“It’s easy to pitch when your offense is rolling,” Roling said. “When you get eight runs, it really gives you confidence up on the mound.”
Behind a two-run double from Vantiger and an RBI two-bagger from Brett Harris, WD tacked on four more in the sixth to stretch the lead to 8-0.
Vantiger led the Bobcats’ offense with two hits and three RBIs, while Klein, Bryant and Isaac Then contributed two hits apiece.
“Leading up to state, we always have that goal to make it to state and win a championship and I feel like we are all hungry enough for it, and I feel like that’s what drives our offense and defense to play good.”
