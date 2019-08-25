“When I was a senior in high school, I wasn’t going to come here. It wasn’t a thought for me even coming here.”
Slumped back in a chair in the dining hall under the Mary Josita dorms, Brian McKenzie looks every bit the part of a bellcow college running back. Every ounce of his 190 pounds couldn’t be more well spent in a 5-foot-9 body. For the last 14 months he’s been crashing through drills and teammates like a bowling ball personified — dense and picking up speed with each step.
There was a time in high school when McKenzie was getting some serious looks to play college football. Even a few peeks from the NCAA Division I level.
But 10 games into his senior season, at Sun Prairie High in Wisconsin, all of that interest vanished. And to McKenzie, it felt like his dream to play college ball might be over.
“I tore my ACL,” said McKenzie, who was on the sideline in crutches while his Sun Prairie team advanced all the way to the 2017 Wisconsin Division I state championship game. “Schools didn’t come in contact with me any more after I tore my ACL. … They had me blown off, thinking I couldn’t come back the same way. I was kind of depressed after that.
“So I came on my visit. I talked to (Coach Miguel Regalado) a bit. I told him about my ACL. And all he said was, that’s OK because we have a year to wait.
“He believed in me. That’s why I committed.”
McKenzie’s story just fits the mold of what’s shaped many of his Clarke University football teammates. They were overlooked because they were undersized. Or they were somewhere else they felt they didn’t belong. Or they wanted a chance to showcase their worth to others who couldn’t see it yet.
Many of them came to Clarke on a premise they could only imagine — a bet that the vision Miguel Regalado had for this program would eventually come to fruition.
It’s still unknown exactly what Clarke football looks, sounds or feels like. The Pride suit up for university’s first-ever game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dalzell Field against Central Methodist University. By then, the program will become tangible.
But, although Dubuque is still days away from that first-ever kickoff, according to Regalado, the architect of Clarke football, this is exactly the way he pictured it.
“Once we start playing football games, build a giant that I think Clarke football can become, I think you’re going to see this place explode with excitement,” he said.
The Evolution of Clarke
Clarke has come a long, long way from its roots.
Founded as an all-women’s school in 1843 by Irish emigrants, men weren’t allowed to enroll there until 1979. Initially named “St. Mary’s Female Academy,” the institution only recently settled on “Clarke University” as its moniker in 2010 (after several other name changes). Since athletics were introduced in 1974, the mascot has shifted from “Clarkies” to “Crusaders” to “Pride” in 2017.
There was a time, not all that long ago, when the concept of a Clarke football team seemed unfathomable. One popular t-shirt once sold at the bookstore read “Clarke Football: Undefeated Since 1843.”
That streak is undoubtedly going to end (this season, in all likelihood). And to some, this football season marks an institutional shift that ranks right up there with the pinnacle turning points in Clarke’s history.
“I have a feeling (Saturday) is going to be a sight and a feeling that I’ll never forget,” said Clarke athletic director Curt Long. “With this historical first game, we’re really going to feel the enthusiasm. But in many ways, we already have.”
Led by former University president Joanne Burrows, Clarke officially announced it was starting a football team in 2015. But conversations of a startup program (at least tentative ones) date back to Burrows’ predecessor, Sister Catherine Dunn, according to Long.
Despite becoming co-educational 40 years ago, Clarke has continually struggled to balance the male-female ratio among students. Before the first football class, women outnumbered men by more than 2:1. And that desire to level those demographics, along with boosting in enrollment, were two of the main factors driving the decision to found a football team.
Serious talks of starting football took place in 2011, with the university appointing a task force to weigh risks and benefits. Their study found that football would likely bring an additional 100-150 students outside of the program and that the sport would be self-supporting financially. Students were surveyed and 82 percent indicated they would attend football games and 63 percent said football would “enrich” their experience at Clarke.
Football sparked a nearly unprecedented facilities overhaul on Clarke’s campus as well. It’s been the driving force for funding two new turf fields, an upgraded weight room, new locker rooms and repurposed dorm rooms — an estimated $4 million investment from donors.
Years later, Long said Clarke is benefiting from many of the findings from that study even before the first kickoff. Campus vibrancy is at an all-time high and while the hard numbers for the upcoming academic year aren’t available yet, he estimated that male enrollment has increased to roughly 40 percent with the addition of 85 members of the football roster.
“I think we’re right on course,” Long said. “From an enrollment standpoint it’s right where we thought we would be. ... It was about diversity in general. By far this semester we’ll be more diverse than ever before.”
None of these upgrades were here when Regalado was introduced as head coach in April 2017. There was nothing to show prospects when he first hit the recruiting trail shortly thereafter.
Clarke’s football task force found that it was imperative that the university “hire the right kind of coach.”
Before he’s even coached a game, all indications are Regalado was the perfect man for the job.
Selling the Skeptics
Max Steffen wasn’t going to come to Clarke either.
“At first, when I heard there was going to be a football team, I thought it was kind of odd,” said Steffen, a 2017 graduate of nearby Western Dubuque. “I personally didn’t even consider it. I was just thinking,” he shrugged, “I don’t really want to come.”
After a standout prep track season for the Bobcats, some of Iowa’s biggest programs came knocking for Steffen’s athleticism. Iowa State and the University of Northern Iowa both offered him preferred walk-on spots. Steffen went with the Panthers and said he’s grateful for the experience.
“That was my dream,” he said. “That was what I wanted to do and I decided that I was going to go try to do that.”
Steffen redshirted his first year on campus and didn’t see any action during his redshirt freshman season last fall. His thoughts on college football shifted.
“I could see myself playing (at UNI) in the future, but I didn’t know when,” he said. “It could’ve been my fifth year. I could’ve had to wait three more years to get on the field, and I didn’t want to do that. I was just itching. If I’m putting in all of that work, I want to get something out of it, play against someone other than just my team.”
In this way, Steffen can somewhat relate to his new teammates at Clarke. Set for his first semester on campus, he’s slated to be one of the Pride’s top targets at wide receiver. Half of the players joining him arrived to Clarke at this time last year, so it’s been almost two years since they’ve seen any live game action.
Waiting that long isn’t exactly a very appealing pitch. Regalado said he recruited approximately 600 athletes during his first year with Clarke. In 2018, 50 players committed.
But to the coach, this points to a key collective trait on the roster he’s assembled: these players love football. They’d need to in order to wait this long to take the field.
“The beginning was a tough sell in that when students first showed up here we had no weight room to show them, no football field,” Regalado said. “All you could do is sell a vision.
“You better love football because we’re going to be great at football here. And we don’t do that by not working hard.”
While the Clarke staff is pleased with the excitement building for Saturday’s game, they admit football was not universally well received in the beginning. Students and faculty both indicated in surveys that they were concerned about “the type of student that football would bring” — apprehension that football students would be “less serious about education” or that the program might “increase violence” and “negative culture” (even though data collected from other startup programs “did not support” those claims).
“I remember choosing my words very carefully in my first press conference,” Regalado said. “I needed to choose my words carefully in how I present football to Clarke University because nobody has an idea of what it’s going to be about. Are we here to invade or take over? Are we here to help bring Clarke University up to another level?
“I feel like in the last two years we’ve done a great job of making sure Clarke knows we’re here to help. ... What I said I believed in. We want to continue to show that we are about our kids graduating and that we are about our kids becoming better people.
“I spoke to donors who said they thought it was a mistake to bring football to the university. Two years later those same people are now donating money.”
From Day 1 Regalado prioritized finding high-character recruits.The team finished with a collective 3.0 GPA in its first full academic year (2018-19). Coaches have stressed the importance of building good will within the Clarke community, which is why often times the Kehl Center stands are packed with football players during volleyball and basketball games.
“Coach Regalado said you’ve got to set the foundation, you’ve got to act accordingly, you’ve got to respect everybody even if they don’t respect you,” McKenzie said. “Some people at the school didn’t like us, but you’ve still got to be a leader, even if they talk down on you.
“(Football) was a new thing and not everybody was for it. But they’re coming along now that everybody’s on the team and they have respect for us. … Everybody’s rooting for us right now. They’re really excited for that first game and I am too. It’s a good spirit right now.”
The wait is almost over
For a quarterback, Tim Evitt felt like he had a lot more to prove than what he was able to show in high school.
A native of Concord, Calif., Evitt said he played for a primarily run-first prep team and when it came time to look at colleges, he didn’t have the numbers to warrant serious looks from coaches. So he enrolled at nearby Los Medanos Community College with the hope that he could prolong his love for the game.
When Regalado found him, the coach didn’t want to wait; he encouraged Evitt to transfer in January. In Clarke’s first offensive drive on Saturday, Regalado wanted a field general who has been through the college ranks before.
“The whole point of this is to get a foundation,” said Evitt, a junior and one of the oldest members of the Pride roster. “With expectations, everyone thinks that at least outside of the football team, ‘first-year program, it’s going to be a learning curve for a lot of guys.’ They bring in guys from the junior college level to try to help win now.”
Is there pressure to win this year? The answer is complicated. The reality is that Clarke is the youngest team in what’s considered to be the toughest football conference in NAIA. In the Heart of America Conference’s preseason coaches poll, the Pride (not surprisingly) were picked to finish last in the league.
But while this team is going to take things week by week, the players do have an expectation to win. As Evitt explained, nobody comes to a program to lose.
“I don’t think you’d want to play unless you came in expecting to win,” he said. “There’s a little fear of the unknown for most people. We saw the rankings and we were ranked last, which is expected. … But I think a lot of teams look at us not sure what to expect yet. So they have us marked on their calendars.”
Evitt arrived to a team last winter that was still collectively finding itself. The bulk of the players were freshmen attempting to form how this team is supposed to operate from the ground up, yet lacking experienced teammates to show them the way.
“For some guys, they were coming here and visiting when there was no field built, no weight room. It was all on faith,” Evitt said. “Coach was telling people this is going to be done. He’s come through on everything he said.
“He also said we’re going to win some games when you come here so be ready.”
Asked how certain he is of that last claim, Regalado smirked and nodded with conviction. It’s this type of assurance — undoubtedly a trait he uses on the recruiting trail — that seems to have spread throughout the Clarke community.
For anyone doubting Regalado, on Saturday they can finally see the vision that’s so thoroughly fleshed out in his mind.
He’s been formulating that portrait for the last two years. Clarke has been waiting to see it for more than a century.
“I’ve visualized the parking lot filled with tailgaters. The players visualize themselves walking out of the Kehl Center and out of the tailgate and up Clarke Drive to Dalzell,” Regalado said. “It’s going to be absolutely awesome. They’re going to remember it for the rest of their lives. People at Clarke are going to remember it for a very long time.
“They’re about to make history, and I don’t know if it’s really hit them yet.”