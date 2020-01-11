The Loras wrestling team will get another chance to announce its presence as a national contender.
After a pair of wins on Day 1 of the NWCA Division III National Duals, the fourth-ranked Duhawks set up a semifinal showdown against top-ranked Augsburg today in Louisville, Ky.
Loras dominated the Rochester Institute of Technology, 38-3, in its opening dual at the Kentucky Expo Center behind bonus-point victories from Matt Randone (125 pounds), Clint Lembeck (141), Brandon Murray (157), Jacob Krakow (174) and Shane Liegel (184).
The Duhawks beat New York University, 21-12, in the quarterfinals behind a technical fall from Eddie Smith (165) and Krakow’s major decision.
Randone, Lembeck, Smith, Krakow and Liegel each went 2-0 for the Duhawks.
Loras (6-0) will wrestle Augsburg (5-0) at 11 a.m. while No. 2 Wartburg (7-0) faces No. 3 Wabash (6-0) in the other semifinal. The winners will square off at 3 p.m.
Loras is 2-3 all-time against Augsburg, including a 17-16 win over the then-No. 2-ranked Auggies on Dec. 2, 2017.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 74, Fennimore 70 (2OT) — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Wisconsin Division 4 top-ranked Cubans (9-0) survived a grueling showdown with the No. 4 Golden Eagles (7-2), as Brayden Dailey scored 25 points and Brady Olson added 19.
Brady Larson scored 20 points for Fennimore, which led by a bucket at halftime and played Cuba even to a 2-2 tie in the first overtime before the Cubans went on an 8-4 run in the second extra period to pull it out.
Mineral Point 67, Boscobel 49 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored a game-high 22 points, Isaac Lindsey and Blaise Watters scored 13 points apiece, and the Pointers rolled to a road victory.
Jake Davidson scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Darlington 103, Riverdale 29 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds used a breakaway 39-0 run in the first half to build a 60-13 lead by halftime in a blowout win over Riverdale.
Lancaster 58, Prairie du Chien 53 (OT) — Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows outscored the Blackhawks, 14-7, in the extra session to secure victory.
Scales Mound 70, Galena 65 — At Galena, Ill.: Sam Cocagne scored 18 points and Ben Werner added 13 as the Hornets held off a late rally to top the Pirates, who got a game-high 24 points from Ethan Hefel.
River Ridge (Ill.) 48, Stockton 44 — At Hanover, Ill.: Andrew Merkle scored a team-high 15 points, Tayden Patterson chipped in 13 and Bryton Engle had 10, and the Wildcats edged the Blackhawks.
PREP WRESTLING
Mineral Point 69, Boscobel 12 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Tarrin Riley (120 pounds), Ross Lindsey (126), Hayden Baaken (138) and Daniel Nordstrom (220) each won by fall for the Pointers in victory.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Kennedy 2,743, Wahlert 2,648 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Garrett Kadolph shot a two-game series of 372, while Will Kamentz added a 364 for the Golden Eagles on Thursday.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Kennedy 2,679, Wahlert 2,263 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emily Kasal led the Golden Eagles on Thursday with a two-game 374, and Abbie Beutin chipped in a 303.