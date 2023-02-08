Several area schools in Class 1A and 2A have high hopes of playing March basketball in Des Moines.
On Tuesday, the Iowa High School Athletic Association disclosed their paths to Wells Fargo Arena with the release of substate pairings in Iowa’s two smallest classes.
All postseason games begin at 7 p.m. with Class 2A and 1A substate semifinals taking place on Feb. 21, and the finals on Feb. 25. The sites for the semifinals and finals are yet to be determined.
Recommended for you
The boys Iowa state basketball tournament will take place March 6-10.
Beckman Catholic, recently crowned River Valley North champions, will kick off its 2A postseason journey in the bottom half of Substate 4. The Trailblazers host the Denver/Oelwein winner on Feb. 16 in a District 8 semifinal. A victory in the game will set up a likely District 8 final with No. 9-ranked MFL/Mar-Mac.
The top half of Substate 4 features No. 7-ranked and undefeated Lake Mills. For Beckman to advance out of this substate, it will likely have to take down two of Class 2A’s premier teams.
A resurgent Cascade team landed in District 9 of Substate 5 and will host Waterloo Columbus in a first-round contest on Feb. 13. With a win, the Cougars would travel to Jesup on Feb. 16 for a district semifinal matchup.
Class 2A top-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg likely awaits Cascade in the District 9 final, should the Cougars advance. A very good Alburnett team, and River Valley Conference foe Monticello are the two favorites to come out of the Substate 5 bracket’s bottom half.
A potential intracity showdown highlights the Class 1A Substate 4 pairings. Bellevue and Bellevue Marquette landed in District 8 of the substate, with the possibility of the teams meeting in the substate semifinal.
Bellevue Marquette, currently ranked 12th in 1A, opens on Feb. 13 with a home game against the North Cedar/Rivermont Collegiate winner. With a win, the Mohawks would host the winner of Easton Valley/Midland on Feb. 16.
Bellevue hosts Springville on Feb. 13. A win would set up another home contest with Clinton Prince of Peace or Calamus-Wheatland. No. 4-ranked WACO is the favorite to advance out of the substate’s top half.
Maquoketa Valley hosts Clarkesville on Feb. 13 in its 1A Substate 3, District 5 opener. The Wildcats would host Turkey Valley or East Buchanan Feb. 16 with a victory.
Clayton Ridge landed in the bottom half of Substate 3 and will open with Lisbon on Feb. 13. With a win, the Eagles would face the winner of Central City/Central Elkader at Central City. 1A top-ranked North Linn will be the prohibitive favorite to advance out of Substate 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.