Kenny Connors wanted to take advantage of a little over-aggressiveness on the other end of the ice in a key situation Saturday night.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints got goals from four different sources, and Philip Svedeback made 19 saves for his ninth victory as the Saints defeated USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program U17 squad, 4-2, in Plymouth, Mich. Dubuque scored twice in a span of 28 seconds late in the second period to break a tie, then held on for their fourth consecutive United States Hockey League win.
The teams complete their three-game weekend series at 3 p.m. today, also at USA Hockey Arena. With a win, the Saints (28-13-2-3) can leapfrog idle Chicago (27-11-7-1) into first place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference standings.
“They were selling out for offense a little more after we scored that first goal, because, obviously, they wanted to get one right back,” said Connors, who scored the eventual game-winning goal on the shift after Mikey Burchill gave the Saints a 3-2 lead. ”We wanted to take advantage of that and push a little harder on offense ourselves.
“This was a good win for us. We took care of the puck a lot better than we did (Friday) night (in a 4-3 win over the U17s). We weren’t feeding their transition game or feeding their offense by not taking care of the puck.”
For the second straight night, Burchill scored a pivotal goal against the Americans. On Friday, he pulled the Saints even midway through the third period, setting the stage for Jackson Hallum’s game-winner.
On Saturday, Michael Feenstra kept the puck away from Team USA forecheckers in the neutral zone and dropped the puck back to defense partner Lucas Olvestad. Olvestad made a long stretch pass, and Burchill used his speed to create time and space between two defenders and wired a shot past goalie Trey Augustine for his 10th goal of the season at 17:25 of the second period.
On the very next shift, Connors scored his 20th goal of the season to make it 3-1. Zane Demsey fought off a check and found Hallum on the left-wing wall, and Hallum chipped the puck behind a defender to create a 2-on-1 with Connors. Hallum then fed Connors for a one-timer from the right circle that cleanly beat Augustine.
Team USA pulled within a goal at 1:11 of the third period, shortly after killing a penalty. Gracyn Sawchyn stole the puck in his own zone and skated on a 2-on-1 with William Vote. Svedeback got a piece of Vote’s one-timer, but Vote batted the rebound in for his second tally in as many nights.
Tristan Lemyre regained the two-goal cushion at the 15:06 mark. Connors won a battle with two Team USA players at his own blue line and moved the puck ahead for another 2-on-1. William Hallen carried along the left wing before centering the puck to Lemyre, who snapped a shot under the crossbar for his 21st goal of the season and a 4-2 lead.
“It started with a great play by Kenny, and Hallen made an unbelievable pass to me. I just had to finish,” Lemyre said. “It’s so important to get a two-goal lead, especially against a dangerous team like that. You never know what can happen, so it feels a little better to be up by two late in a game.”
USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday opened the scoring for Dubuque with his 27th goal of the season 13:34 into the first period. Following a Team USA dump in, Axel Kumlin delivered an outlet pass to Hallum on the right wing, and Hallum used his speed to dart around a pair of defenders in the neutral zone and create an odd-man rush.
Hallum cut to the net and fed a charging Halliday, who whacked the puck behind Augustine.
The Americans tied the game 3:08 into the second frame on Salvatore Guzzo’s second goal of the year. Teddy Townsend dished from below the goal line to Guzzo, who wired a one-timer past Svedeback from the right faceoff circle.
The Saints finished with a 25-21 advantage in shots, and both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play. But the Saints seemed to be in more control than in Friday’s nail-biter.
“We stopped on pucks much better, we competed in the battles and we managed the puck so much better,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We didn’t start their offense by making careless turnovers. Those were all positive signs.
“(Friday) night, we were a little too hungry for offense and weren’t patient enough. We tried to create something in every situation, and a lot of them weren’t good situations. That led to turnovers and offense in the wrong direction. That’s something we discussed. Even though they have a young team, they’re too good for us to be careless with the puck.”